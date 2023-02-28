BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Leroy and Pat Christensen went to the WKCR Kitty Cat races on Saturday at the Gebhardt cranberry marsh. I saw a lot of friends and enjoyed watching the little ones race. Plus it was a beautiful day to be outside.

Monday Sue and Ken Olsen were in La Crosse at the doctor.

Darrell Prielipp visited his mom, Sue and Ken Olsen, on Thursday.

Friday night Ken and Shawn Sprain accompanied Ken and Sue Olsen to Castle Hill Supper Club for dinner.

Saturday Dave Hartley accompanied Ken and Sue Olsen to Clifton for the wild game feed. The Rod and Gun club sponsors the game feed.

Doris Kelley and Jim Roroff from Tomah and Jim Bernhardt from Clifton were Saturday afternoon visitors of Ken and Sue Olsen.

Bonnie Hedding picked up her mom, Kate Batten, in Shennington, and they visited Butch and Dianna Freemore, who live near Camp Douglas.

I am sure everyone was waiting for the big snowstorm that is supposed to be coming.

News is scarce this week.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

As we come to the end of February, we find the neighbors here on the south side of Kendall out and about this past week. Since I am all out of silly twaddle this morning, I will go right to the news.

Here at the feisty Fauska’s my week was pretty quiet. Tuesday I worked at the primary election at Glendale town hall. When my shift was over I took care of some business and headed for home, where I stayed put until Sunday. Saturday I unburied my vehicle so I could have transportation to church the next day. After church Debbie Wildes-Petersen and son LeRoy accompanied me to Club Chapparal, met Raye and Marie Walz and had a delightful meal and fellowship together.

Tuesday evening Ron Garvens attended the Kendall Lions meeting at Flippy’s Bar & Grill. One day during the week Ron and Arlene called on Mary Parkhurst for a visit. Sunday after church they dined at Flippy’s then went home to greet Kurt and Catherine Garvens, who were on their way home from Kurt’s 24th Birkebeiner Cross Country Race.

Chip and Mary Marty with Layla, Bret and Mya spent the weekend at the Country Inn in Monona and attended the high school wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center. Saturday morning they met Andy Biermeier and Mike O’Gara for breakfast.

Sally Dana had spent the past two weeks on her annual trip to Mexico and returned on Monday. After having lunch with some of her Mount Horeb School colleagues, Lynette Vlasak went to Viroqua to pick up Sally and bring her home. Tuesday evening the gals attended the Kendall Lions meeting at Flippy’s. Thursday Lynette had eye surgery at Gundersen Health Service in La Crosse and the next day returned for a post-op appointment.

In the Holy Bible, Jesus tells us in Mathew 5 verse 14 “You are the light of the world…” and in verse 16 he continues “Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works and glorify your Father Who is in Heaven.” We are not saved by our good works, but we do our good works to the glory of God.

Thus ends this week’s mini sermon. Amen.