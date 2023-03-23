BEAR CREEK

Leroy and I attended the funeral of Kent Anderson at Sonnenburg Funeral Home on Wednesday in Tomah. Sympathy is extended to Marilyn and family.

Pat Christensen from Rome went to Tomah to Bernard Janusheske’s funeral on Friday. It was at St. Paul Lutheran Church. A large crowd attended, and I saw many of my friends.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center in Tomah on Tuesday.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Norma Bernhardt, whose funeral was at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tomah on Thursday. Norma was a special lady.

Last week Wednesday was John Blija’s birthday. Ken Olsen, Walter Spolum and Dave Hartley took him out to breakfast at Babcock. A great meal and lots of enjoyment being together.

John received many phone calls and cards. It made his day complete.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Norma Bernhardt’s Funeral at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tomah on Thursday. Friday they went to Bernard Janusheske’s funeral at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tomah.

Chris Hedding and Peter from Whittenberg spent Saturday visiting Bonnie Hedding.

Dan and Mary Prielipp spent the weekend in Hayward.

Pete and Michael Blija from Whitewater, Andy Saskas from Milwaukee and Rick, Annette, Eagan and Aimee from Tomah came to John and Mike Blija’s for a belated birthday dinner for John’s birthday. Mike was the chef (and he is a good one).

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday.

Let’s hope the snow is getting tired of falling. Be safe.

— PAT CHRISTENSEN

SOUTH SIDE

As usual the month of March keeps us guessing as to what to wear each day. Will we be in the teens temperature-wise or hopefully in the 40s or maybe even up to 50. Whatever, we can’t put away our long underwear yet even though the forecast for this current week is for warmer temps. However it’s still possible for a late March snowstorm to pile six or eight inches on us, perhaps even more. It has happened. Only time will tell. Anyway we will keep on keeping on so read on for our latest activities.

One day last week Christopher Young and kids August, Truth and Felicity joined me for lunch at Club Chapparal, and then we went to Reedsburg shopping to see if we could find something we couldn’t live without. Friday it was supper with the Young family, and on Sunday we met at Flippy’s Bar and Grill in Kendall for their delicious Sunday brunch.

Arlene Garvens had a meeting with the KTY Jun Quilt Guild at the Methodist Church in Mauston on Saturday and enjoyed the fellowship with her fellow quilters.

Friday morning the Marty family was at the Kohl Center in Madison as they sadly watched the Royall basketball team lose their first game in the state tournament. The next day they attended Brett’s regional wrestling tournament in Westby. Sunday after church they breakfasted at Flippy’s and then Mary went to Holmen High School to see a friend’s daughter perform in the musical “Back To the 80s.”

Allan and Heather Vlasak got away from home on Monday and went to La Crosse where Allan had an appointment at the Grand Rivers Dental office.

Monday was pet care day for Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana as they took their dog Wally to the vet in Reedsburg for surgery. Wednesday Lynette attended visitation for Alice Brooks at Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy and Sally played mah jong with her pals. Friday morning the gals joined the Royall fans at the state basketball tournament in Madison. Lisa Goostree of Baraboo joined the gals for Sunday brunch at Flippy’s after church.

Sunday the Evangelical Free Church in Kendall had a guest speaker, Kevin Looye, who spoke on I Corinthians 13, the great love chapter. It is only 13 verses long, and if everyone with a translation of the Holy Bible in their language would read and take the message to heart, what a peaceful world we would have with all of us obeying Jesus’ admonishment to love our neighbor as ourselves. If I love you, I’m not going to go to war with you or try to harm you in any way. What a lovely world it would be.

— MYRNA FAUSKA