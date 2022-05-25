CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Friday, Randy and Jill Staedter, our neighbors, accompanied us on a road trip to Cashton and different places over and back ending up with a fish fry and then home. Randy drove as Leroy is still a passenger when we go any place.

Grandad and Gram Christensen visited Cardell and Emily Potter in Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday afternoon.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Shane Prielipp’s ball game on Monday in Tomah. His team won one and lost one.

Doris Kelley, Jim Roroff, Ken and Sue Olsen and Jim Bernhardt from Clifton went to the American Legion in Wilton on Friday evening for fish.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday.

Darrell and Dan Prielipp visited their mom, Sue and Ken Olsen, on Sunday.

Bonnie Hedding visited Colleen and Collin Bolchen in New Lisbon on Sunday.

Ken and Sue Olsen were in Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday to visit Matt and Theresa Engel.

The ladies from St. Peters Lutheran church in Shennington changed from their annual mother-daughter banquet, and this year they did something different and called it “Spring Fling.” A good time was had by all who attended.

Happy birthday to Lexie Prielipp who had a birthday on Sunday.

Thank you to everyone that sent cards, text messages, and phone calls asking how Leroy is doing since his surgery. He appreciated it all.

The weather the past few days has been great for the farmers; just hope they can continue to get the crops in.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

The world is in bloom and it is pure joy to travel the highways and byways and view the flowering trees, lilacs and other colorful shrubs along the way. My prairie fire crab is in full array with its bright pink blossoms greeting me whenever I look out my west window or go out to the car. It’s too bad that these blessed views only last a short time, but soon there will be summer flora and fauna to treat our senses.

Talking to my sister-in-law Darlene Martalock the other day, she reported that she and nephew Butch Martin had a bumper crop of maple syrup this year so I am looking forward to pancakes and maple sundaes this summer.

Last Wednesday our neighbor Elizbeth Swartzentruber and daughter Millie were visiting up in Loyal, and I picked them up in Tomah when they came home. Friday evening I attended the Kendall Library’s showing of the movie “Hachi” at St. John’s Lutheran fellowship hall. It was a true story about the life of a dog from puppyhood to old age and his loyalty to his master. On Sunday Christopher Young of rural Hillsboro joined me for dinner at Donnie’s Restaurant in Reedsburg, and we did some shopping.

Up at the Garvens on Tuesday Ron attended the Kendall Lions meeting at The Pony Express Supper Club and Lounge. When Saturday and Sunday came, Arlene was in Mauston where the KTY Jun Quilt Guild held their annual show and she reported that it was a great success.

Mary Parkhurst’s grandson Guy Parkhurst arrived Friday evening from Janesville and spent the night. Saturday morning he went over the hill to the east to his other grandma, Elaine Woodard’s, and before he left for home he had tilled both of their gardens.

This column wouldn’t be complete without input from the west end of the neighborhood. Last Monday evening Layla Marty participated in the band and choir presentations at the Royall Middle School spring concert, and in the audience were great-aunt Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana in addition to her family. Tuesday the gals attended the Kendall Lions meeting and Friday night they hosted the movie “Hachi” at St. John’s Church. Saturday and Sunday Lynette and Sally were absent from the valley as they attended the Brewers games in Milwaukee. The team won on Saturday but lost the next day.

Sunday morning I attended church at the Second Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, via the Daystar Channel on television. Rev. Ed Young spoke on living life to the fullest, putting aside the disappointments and looking forward to the future, serving the Lord and our fellow man. We all know people of all ages who are sad and depressed over past events in their lives and can’t seem to carry on. And then there are those who pick up the pieces and go on to find the joy in their existence by living life to the fullest. My prayer is that you are experiencing a blessed life of caring for others and praising the Lord. Amen

