CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

(Week of Jan. 9)

Carol Finstad and Dick visited Leroy and Pat Christensen on Saturday.

We have some good news this week. Sue Olsen got home from the hospital and is staying very quiet. Hope you are doing well, Sue.

Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, spent the weekend with Bonnie Hedding.

Sheila Prielipp spent Friday and Saturday visiting Sue and Ken Olsen.

Bonnie Hedding and house guests Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park went to West Salem on Saturday for a surprise birthday party for Robin Parlow.

Jim Bernhardt from Clifton visited his sister, Sue and Ken Olsen, on Sunday.

Robert and Ann Wappler hosted a family Christmas gathering at their home on Sunday. It included Cheryl and Jerry Duncan from the Wyeville area, Dale and Linda Jessie, Dale and Emily Timm, Garrett and Maggie Jessie, Keaden and Kinsley from the Sparta/Cataract area.

Darrell Prielipp visited his mom, Sue and Ken Olsen, on Sunday evening.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday.

Annie Waltemath from Wyeville visited aunt Bonnie Hedding on Sunday afternoon.

David Prielipp visited his mom, Sue and Ken Olsen, today Monday.

(Week of Jan. 16)

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, in Shennington on Friday.

Doris Kelley and Jim Roroff from Tomah and Jim Bernhardt from Clifton were Thursday afternoon visitors of Ken and Sue Olsen. Doris brought supper along for all of them.

Sue and Ken Olsen have been having a lot of visitors as Sue is not able to do anything yet. Becky and Duane Prielipp and David Prielipp were Friday visitors. Sheila Prielipp has come several times to help out. Darrell and Dan Prielipp have stopped several times.

Shirley Nauman and Lisa Frost visited Sue and Ken Olsen on Saturday.

Alrita Benish from Ontario visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Sunday

Kate Batten was a Sunday evening dinner guest of Bonnie Hedding and Dan Batten.

Our daughter, Cara Potter, took us to Wausau on Thursday for her dad's doctor appointments.

We need to have some sunshine to make us all feel better.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

(Week of Jan. 9)

Things have settled down in the neighborhood after the busy holiday season, and most of us are back to normal, whatever that is.

Here at the Feisty Fauska’s last week began with supper at Flippy’s with Christopher Young of Hillsboro with his mother Gloria Jean Young from Colorado. On Wednesday the three of us drove down to Madison to the airport to bid Glo goodbye, and while waiting to check in we visited with the therapy dog and her handler. Friday I went into Elroy to do some errands and strengthened myself for the task with a late lunch at Elroy Eatery. As I was getting ready to pay for my meal, Fran, the server, told me it had been paid for by the young couple in the next booth who were just going out the door. I couldn’t thank them then, but if they are reading this, you know who you are and bless you. Sunday after church Raye and Marie Walz, Dave and Pam Stride and I decided to have a late breakfast at Flippy’s Bar & Grill in Kendall. Pastor John Olson’s wife Alice joined us for coffee before she left for home.

Ron and Arlene Garvens have been spending a lot of time at home on their hill on the south end of the neighborhood, but on Friday they decided to go out for lunch at the Elroy Eatery.

Now that the school year has returned, the Marty kids have been busy with sports. Saturday and Sunday there was wrestling for the two youngest ones with Brett in the older group and Mya just beginning in the sport and she got a second in her first attempt at Royall. Sunday Brett wrestled in Mauston. Layla will continue playing basketball this season. That kept dad and mom Chip and Mary out of mischief on the weekend.

The gals at the west side of the neighborhood didn’t get going until Wednesday when Sally Dana met in Kendall to play mah jong with her usual group of friends. Eileen Richie had a birthday at the end of the year, and on Friday Sally and Lynette Vlasak had a belated birthday party for her at the Kendall Library. On the first day of the new week after church and Sunday School, the gals went into town for a Sunday repast, and we greeted them as they arrived at Flippy’s.

In scripture, Jesus admonishes us to love our neighbor as ourselves. There are different kinds of love, and Jesus was referring to the filial love that we are supposed to have for one another as we travel this earthly sod. The Lord has unconditional love for all mankind in spite of how we behave, and he expects us to do likewise. Not everyone is easy to love, but we are to do it anyway, even for the unlovable. People like the folks here in our little corner of the county are likeable as well as loveable. We don’t have to like everybody, but we are told by our creator to love them anyway. Although my only New Year’s resolution always is to not make any resolutions, a good one should be to love my neighbor as myself, so I guess I will work at that. How about you?

(Week of Jan. 16)

Since last week’s column showed up missing, I found where it went and you can read it this week. Below are the highlights of the current week just passed.

Last Wednesday the Hill Country Belles Red Hats gals got together for lunch at Time Out Bar & Grill in Mauston. It is located on the Gateway Road just west of the freeway in an inconspicuous line of small businesses. Fourteen of us met and had a luscious lunch and a lot of good conversation as we discussed future plans.

Friday night the Kendall Public Library sponsored its monthly movie night and those who attended saw “The Unlikely Angel” starring Dolly Parton. From the neighborhood Lynette Vlasak, Sally Dana, Ron and Arlene Garvens and Christopher Young and I were among those who viewed this charming movie.

Brett Marty was in a wrestling tournament on Saturday at Aquinas High School. Dad Chip cheered his son on while the women in the family did what women were born to do, go shopping.

Saturday Lynette and Sally went to Edgerton to see nephew Olin Zellmer play a winning basketball game on the Edgerton High School team. Sunday the gals and Allan and Heather Vlasak attended a celebration of life for former Kendall classmate Greg Sparks of Onalaska at the Cremation Center.

There are so many ways we can show the love I wrote about in last week’s column. Once upon a time I led a Bible study at a nursing home, and some of the residents mentioned that they felt useless and wondered why God let them live so long. I asked them if they prayed for one another and for their friends and relatives still working and living busier lives. Prayer is a gift you can give any time, and in our elder years we have a lot more time to devote to it. So, if you’re sitting and wondering what to do in your spare time, pray for everyone and everything you can think of and your heart will be filled with contentedness. Amen.

(Week of Jan. 23)

Last Thursday we woke up to the predicted snow warnings and most activities were cancelled. Here in this little corner of the world we only had about 2 or 3 inches of the white stuff making the scenery bright and clean. As a result our neighbors behaved and stayed home, resulting in fewer news from that day. However, some of us were out and about the rest of the week so read on to see what we were up to.

Last Monday Christopher Young accompanied me to Onalaska Gundersen Health for my dermatology appointment. While he was biding his time in the waiting room he heard the name Fauska and his ears perked up so he spoke to the folks and found out it was my cousin Ken Fauska and wife Judy. We were able to have a brief visit after my appointment and then went to Perkins Restaurant for a late lunch, where I heard my name and saw Ruth (Fauska) Guy with spouse Dick. What a delightful surprise. More cousin fellowship. When Saturday came so did niece Leanne and hubby Gary La Valle from Racine to spend the weekend. Christopher joined us for supper at Beezer’s Bar & Grill in Hillsboro and again on Sunday, when we lunched at Club Chapparal before they had to head back south.

Saturday Arlene Garvens was in Mauston for the KTY Jun Quilt Guild meeting at the Methodist church.

Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana picked up Alice Brandau and went to the Kendall Lions’ post Christmas party at Flippy’s Bar & Grill Tuesday evening. Thursday, in spite of the weather, they were at Hillsboro for the middle school chicken dinner fundraiser. After the meal the gals stayed for the Hillsboro vs Royall basketball game. The next day they watched great-niece Layla Marty play basketball with the Royall eighth-grade team. They played two games and won them both. Good job, Layla!

The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away, and Lynette’s 90-year-old cousin, Henry Lible, was called home during the snowy day Thursday. Visitation and funeral arrangements are scheduled for this coming weekend. Although we mourn the loss of our loved ones, we can rejoice in their new life with the Lord Jesus when they have accepted him as their savior and lived this life praising himm. My prayer is for comfort for Henry’s family and friends as they enjoy fond memories if their times together. Amen.