CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Hope everyone had a special Christmas with family and friends.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Rich Rusnak, who passed away and his funeral was at the Free Church on Thursday. Leroy and I attended.

Joe Potter picked Grandad and Gram Cristensen up on Christmas Eve day and we went to the Jimmy John's in Stevens Point and helped Grandson Cardell and Emily Potter for the day. He gave his employees the day off.

Christmas Day guests at our house were Joe and Cara Potter from Rome and Cardell and Emily Potter from Wisconsin Rapids.

Bonnie Hedding, her mom, Kate Batten, and her brother, Dan Batten, went to New Lisbon on Christmas Eve to the home of Colleen Bolchen.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center on Tuesday.

Darrell and Sheila Prielipp entertained the family for Christmas. Family included Ken and Sue Olsen; Duane and Becky Prielipp and Kylie, David and Kristy; Dalton Prielipp; Colt Prielipp; Dan and Mary Prielipp; Devyn Prielipp and her fiance from Eau Claire; Connor Prielipp from Alabama; Dawson Prielipp from Milwlauakee.

Mike Blija from Wautoma, Hannah Blija from New Mexico and Anja Blija from Crystal Lake, Illinois, were Christmas Eve day visitors to their dad and grandpa John Blija.

William and Keziak Batten from Alaska visited Bonnie Hedding on Christmas afternoon.

Bonnie Hedding, Kate Batten and Don Batten were Christmas night dinner guests at Randy and Alicia Waltemath's home at Wyeville.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Jim Roroff's on Sunday for his family Christmas.

Happy New Year from Leroy and Pat.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

Happy New Year! 2022, wow! You probably missed me last week if you are in the habit of reading this column. I skipped town and went down to Racine to celebrate Christmas with my nieces and families. More about that in a minute.

First I’ll begin with the news from next door at the Steve Schumann household. It was a quiet week with Steve, Deb, Scot and Bryana until Sunday, January 2nd when their relatives descended on them en masse to celebrate a belated Christmas and the New Year together.

While in Racine I spent the first four days with Jim and Helena Boles, and we were with great-nephew Ben Dorval and family in Union Grove one evening, attended church at First Baptist Christmas Eve and hosted their sons Andy and Chris plus Paul and Denise Gifford of Kenosha during the weekend. On Monday I moved over to Gary and Leanne La Valle’s and continued to get together with all of my family until Thursday, when I drove home to celebrate the New Year weekend with Christopher Young of Hillsboro and his three youngest children August, Truth and Felicity. Friday afternoon we took the kids roller skating at Richland Center, New Year’s Day we had a belated Christmas dinner at the Young home and on Sunday took the kids down to Elgin, Illinois, to meet their mother and return to Indiana. When we got back we dined at the Hillsboro Brewing Company before returning to reality.

Up on the hill near the tower, Ron and Arlene Garvens enjoyed having son and spouse Keith and Marcia of St. Louis spend Christmas week with them. If you remember two weeks ago, the rest of the Garvens family were together for an early Christmas. On New Year’s Eve Day the foursome was in Madison to help Jason and Carly Garvens move into a bigger house to greet 2022.

As we move up the valley we find Mary Parkhurst spending Christmas with son Randy and family in Orfordville as grandson Guy Parkhurst came up to get her and Grandma Elaine Woodard for the holiday. On Sunday granddaughter Gina and kids took the gals home. This past weekend Guy was back to go hunting north of Kendall at Elaine’s and began the new year with a deer. He spent Saturday night with grandma Mary and went home Sunday.

Christmas dinner for the Vlasak families was at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow with Lowell and Arlys Zellmer, Allan and Heather Vlasak, Lynette Vlasak, Sally Dana, the Chip Marty family and Mariane Weidenbach of Viroqua.

Last Tuesday Lynette and Sally had lunch with Lori Bandle, daughter Paige and friend Serenity Johnson at the Fireball Lanes and Grill in Kendall. Wednesday Sally worked at the celebration of life for Lonnie Schroeder at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kendall. Saturday evening the gals were at The Ranch, where they celebrated the new year playing table games with Chip, Mary, Layla, Brett and Mya Marty and grandparents Lowell and Arlys Zellmer.

With the beginning of the 22nd year of the 21st century our fervent prayer is for the cessation of the COVID-19 virus and healthier times for us all. God is in his heaven, and although we can’t understand his ways, we can always rely on him to do what is best for His creation even if we don’t agree. We can only keep our faith in the Triune God; father, son and Holy Spirit and continue to love and praise and give thanks to him in all circumstances. Amen.

