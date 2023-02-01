CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Kayla Jensen and Brandon Aschenbrenner from Wausau came and spent Monday with grandad and gram Christensen. They were car racing friends and we saw each other every week. How nice to be remembered.

Our friend Sandy Chroninger set up a get-together for last Friday. Dale and Sandy Chroninger, Lamont and Joan Burkhalter, and Robert and Ann Wappler met Leroy and me at Perkins for lunch. What a great time to be with our old neighbors.

Jim Bernhardt from Clifton picked up his sister, Sue Olsen, and took her to the doctor last Monday. Then he stayed and ate dinner at night with them.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Friday.

Ken Olsen took Sue out for a ride on Friday. They stopped at Walmart and had fish before going home. Nice to get out.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Alrita Benish from Ontario visited Sue and Ken Olsen this week.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, in Shennington on Sunday after church.

Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited her sister, Bonnie Hedding, on Sunday afternoon.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

As I write this on Monday morning, we have only one more day after today in the first month of 2023. Every year since the arrival of the 21st century I have marveled at the beginning of each year. Fifty years ago I thought that the year 2023 would be science fiction, and here I am looking forward to Groundhog Day on Thursday and life hasn’t changed much except technologically. Wow!

Next door Steve Schumann and the family are always happy to have company, and last week Luke and Amanda Schumann of Tomah brought sons Logan and Lane to see grandpa and grandma.

Tuesday Christopher Young and I were in La Crosse at my dentist and afterward stopped at Liberty Village in Tomah, where we enjoyed a visit with old friends Chuck and Bev Kamrath, who are residents there. One day recently we visited with neighbor Mary Parkhurst. Saturday we were at The Shine Coffee Shop in Hillsboro to hear Dan Kouba and The Journeymen, also called the Four J’s, entertain with some good live music for a few hours as we enjoyed a light lunch. Sunday after church Christopher and I had a late breakfast at Flippy’s Bar & Grill in Kendall.

The Marty, Vlasak and Zellmer families on the west side of the neighborhood keep us entertained with their many varied activities. Last week I reported the demise of their 90-year-old cousin Henry Leibl, and on Thursday his funeral took place at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Lynette Vlasak, Sally Dana, Allan and Heather Vlasak and Lowell and Arlys Zellmer attended the service.

Friday afternoon Lynette and Sally and Lowell and Arlys joined Chip and Mary Marty and kids as they attended the Royall eighth-grade basketball games where Layla Marty played, winning one and losing one. Saturday the gals picked up barbecued rib dinners at The Fireball Lanes Bar & Grill in Kendall, delivering two meals to Allan and Heather Vlasak, and the rest to Lowell and Arlys and the Marty family at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow. Sunday Lynette and Sally met Lisa Goostree of Baraboo at the Reedsburg Family Restaurant for lunch after church.

Every month the Kendall Public Library hosts a free movie night with popcorn and beverages at the St. John’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. This Friday night, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m., the movie “Miracle” will be shown, and all are welcome to attend.

As I was looking through my husband Dave’s Holy Bible, I noticed a note in the middle of the book. It read Psalm 103: 1 – 5. So I looked it up and it begins “Bless the Lord, oh my soul and forget none of His benefits…..”. The following verses remind us of the many blessings we constantly receive from our heavenly father, and no matter what life is throwing at us, these verses will help us to live through the tough times as we remember that God is always in control and this too will pass. Hallelujah!