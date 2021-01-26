CORRESPONDENCE

It’s Monday morning, and as I write this, Groundhog Day is only a week from tomorrow. Where has January gone? In past years it always seemed like the first month of the year was 62 days long instead of 31. Usually time flies when one is busy with a calendar full of dates and appointments. This year my calendar had only six dates with something to do written in them, and it seems to have been a lot shorter than normal. Half of my dates are coming up this week, so does that mean that this week will seem longer than the past three? Since my upcoming appointments aren’t noteworthy you won’t be reading about them in next week’s column, and since last week was uneventful you won’t be seeing anything about my activities this past week either. So read on for the two neighbors who did do something worth reading about.
Next door at the Schumann digs, Deb Wood celebrated her birthday on Saturday with a luncheon party so that family members could get home before the predicted snow later in the day. Daughter Angie Campbell and friend Jerry were there as were Deb’s sister Dar with spouse Neilan Petersen and Dar’s daughter Dana Durkee.
The rest of the news comes from the west end of the neighborhood as we check in on the lives and times of Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana. Monday the gals met Lisa Goostree and brought lunch at the Kendall Library in the West Wing. Tuesday Sally had an eye appointment in Tomah then picked up malts at Culver’s and took them to Vicky Ludeking’s while she was in town. Friday evening the gals picked up pizza at Hidden Inn in Kendall and took them to Connie Dorow’s in Hillsboro for dinner. Saturday there was a drive by party in La Valle for Edith Burkhalter’s 90th birthday. Happy ninth decade, Edith.
Gundersen Health System has sent out letters to those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and hopefully other health systems will be soon following suit if they haven’t already. As soon as the vaccine is available, patients will be able to schedule appointments at Gundersen facilities. Praise the Lord for his blessings on those who have been working to develop a cure for this virus. Pray for those who are still suffering from it and for the families of those who have lost loved ones due to the coronavirus. The year 2020 will long be remembered for this pandemic just as the 1918 plague lived in the memories those who experienced it 100 years ago. God is in his heaven, and we pray that soon all will be well with the world again, or at least as well as it can be until the Lord Jesus comes again.