CORRESPONDENCE

Gundersen Health System has sent out letters to those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and hopefully other health systems will be soon following suit if they haven’t already. As soon as the vaccine is available, patients will be able to schedule appointments at Gundersen facilities. Praise the Lord for his blessings on those who have been working to develop a cure for this virus. Pray for those who are still suffering from it and for the families of those who have lost loved ones due to the coronavirus. The year 2020 will long be remembered for this pandemic just as the 1918 plague lived in the memories those who experienced it 100 years ago. God is in his heaven, and we pray that soon all will be well with the world again, or at least as well as it can be until the Lord Jesus comes again.