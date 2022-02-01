CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

News is scarce this week — guess everyone is staying close to home during this cold weather.

Pat Christensen from Rome met Carol Finstad from Arkdale and Carol Rusnak and Darlene Tralmer in Tomah on Friday for coffee and a well deserved visit.

Leroy and Pat Christensen went to the 525 snowmobile race in Wausau on Saturday. We started out watching the little racers, Taylor and Scarlet Gebhardt. After they were finished we went up on the hill and saw some old friends from when Cardell raced. It was a sunny, windy, cold day but great for the racing.

Leroy and I visited Cardell and Emily Potter in Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday afternoon and had dinner with them.

Charles Batten from Shennington visited Bonnie Hedding on Wednesday.

Carol Henkes from Georgia has been spending some time with her dad, Ken and Sue Olsen. She was here for her mom's funeral.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath and Annie from Wyeville and Ken and Colleen Bolchen from New Lisbon visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Saturday Ken and Sue Olsen took Carol Henkes to Mount Vernon, Illinois, to meet her husband and return home after spending time with them.

Hope everyone is staying in, keep warm and stay well.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

Happy Groundhog Day, 2/2/22. By the time you read this, it will be history, but you will know whether or not we will have six more weeks of winter if you trust that little rodent to predict the weather. On with the news from the last week in January.

My week began with the Kendall Public Library book club on Tuesday as we gathered to discuss “Half Broke Horses” by Jeannette Walls. The author wrote about the life of her grandmother in the first person relying on the memories of her mother and other family members. A good history of the life of a young woman in the early 20th century. Thursday I drove Cris Swartzentruber to an appointment near Yuba. On Friday I joined Christopher and Kit Young for lunch at Benders’ Family Restaurant in Elroy.

Up at the Garvens residence Ron and Arlene enjoyed the company of daughter and family, Randy and Korinne Falk of Waukesha and granddaughter Nicole and Nick Bruckner with sons Nathan and Grant of Mukwanago. The good weather helped to make the family gathering even more pleasant.

Last Monday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were in Ontario for lunch with Mariane Weidenbach of Viroqua at the Rivers End. From there they went to Wonewoc to see great-niece Layla Marty win a basketball game with the Royall Middle School team. Tuesday the gals hosted the Kendall library book club and Thursday noon had a pizza party with the Sit ‘N’ Knits at the library with food from the Hidden Inn. Friday evening they met Mariane Weidenbach for supper at the Old Towne Inn in Westby.

This week I’ll simply close this column with sympathy for the family of Marilyn Pitel, who went home to the Lord this past week. Her funeral will be at the Smith Nelson Funeral Home on Saturday Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The apostle Paul wrote at the end of II Corinthians, 13:14 “The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit, be with you all”. Amen.

