CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Fred Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Monday.

Happy birthday to Ken Olsen, who celebrated his birthday last Friday.

Randy Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Friday.

Ken and Sue Olsen from Bear Creek and Jim Bernhardt from Clifton went to Doris Kelley's on Sunday to help Jim Roroff celebrate his birthday.

Sunday evening Ken and Sue Olsen met family members at Pizza Hut to help Kylie Prielipp celebrate her birthday. It was a birthday week for that family.

Wayne and Nancy Gillette and Lois Pierce from Tomah and Aleda Moseley from Warrens were Thursday lunch and afternoon visitors of Leroy and Pat Christensen at Rome.

Cara Potter and mom Pat Christensen visited Vickie Nemitz at Warrens on Saturday.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

The first six days of February have proved to be busy ones for our neighbors. The weather forecast is for a warm week after the deep freeze we’ve been experiencing, so perhaps we will have a lot to share next week as well. In the meantime here are the events of last week.

Last Tuesday I took Rachel Swartzentruber to a medical appointment. Wednesday Christopher and Kit Young of Hillsboro joined me for broasted chicken and dumplings at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall. We saw Jim Pulaski there and were able to enjoy a brief visit with him. Saturday morning I attended Marilyn Pitel’s funeral at Smith Nelson Funeral Home in Kendall. It was about 70 years ago when I first met Howard and Marilyn at Art Schumann’s skating rink here in the valley. Sunday Christopher and Kit Joined me for church and a pot luck dinner after the service.

Ron and Arlene Garvens were in Tomah Friday evening to attend the Area Community Theatre’s production “Patsy Cline” and reported it to be an excellent show depicting the young country music singer’s short life. There is a book in the Kendall Public Library by Loretta Lunn titled “Me and Patsy." A good read.

Friday morning Mary Parkhurst’s great-grandson Guy Parkhurst came up from Janesville to spend the day with her, and they went over to Mauston to the China Buffet for supper.

Friday afternoon Allan Vlasak went up to the Sparta Hospital to visit Steve Zirk. He is expected to return home next week after several months rehabilitation. That evening he joined sister Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana as they went to Hillsboro to see great-niece Layla Marty play basketball on the Royall Middle School team.

Saturday the Vlasak and Zellmer families gathered at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow for a belated Christmas get-together. Arlys Zellmer’s college roommate Mariane Weidenbach of Viroqua was invited to join the group for the festive occasion.

Lynette and Sally were at the library on Wednesday, and Sally joined the mah Jong group of Eileen Richie, Carol Fronk and Donna Heilman for a game. The next day the gals met Lisa Goostree of Baraboo at Wisconsin Dells on Thursday for supper at Applebee’s. You already read their news of the next two days and on Sunday they went down to The Ranch to play Bingo with the Zellmers.

One of God’s best blessings is good friends and good neighbors. Our blessings don’t stop here in Schumann Valley, but includes most of the town of Glendale and surrounding towns and villages. Many of our beloved ones have gone home to the Lord and we miss them, but as Christians who have accepted Jesus Christ as their savior, we are anticipating the day when we will be together again with the family of God.

