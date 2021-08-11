CORRESPONDENCE

Last Tuesday I picked up neighbor gals Elizabeth, Rachel and Lavina Swartzentruber and drove them over to the White City area for an appointment. Thursday afternoon I was blessed with a visit from Christopher Young of Hillsboro with his oldest son, Kit, who was here from Indiana.

The Parkhurst home was a quiet one last week, but today, Monday, they are expecting daughter Debbie to arrive from Lexington, Kentucky, for a couple of weeks. Hopefully there will be some news of excursions when she comes.

Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana spent Monday through Wednesday in Milwaukee attending Brewers games and enjoyed seeing them win two out of the three games. On Tuesday they met cousin Mary Leibl Warnecke for lunch at Johnson Creek. Thursday the gals were at the Kendall Senior Dining Center for lunch, and Sally then attended the St. John’s Ladies Aid while Lynette went to work at the library. In the evening they attended the Tomah ACT’s play Clue at Tomah Middle School. Saturday the Kendall Lions had an outing in La Crosse for the Loggers baseball game. Before the event the group gathered for lunch at North Country Steakhouse.

One of my favorite hymns is Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah, and several years ago when Dave and I were on a tour out west, we spent a couple of days in Salt Lake City. Our hotel was only two blocks from the auditorium where the Mormon Tabernacle Choir rehearsed, and we were blessed by being there for its Thursday evening rehearsal. My father had an album by the choir with that sacred song on it, and I was thrilled when the group performed it that night. God has many names, and among them is Jehovah or Yahweh and he has guided me so far during my 83 years. I am so glad that I got to know him early in my life, and I hope you are also letting him lead you through your time here on earth.

