CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Sympathy is extended to the family of Sue (Kobleska) Von Haden who passed away last week. Her visitation was Sunday and funeral on Monday of this week.
Cara Potter, Leroy and Pat Chrisensen from Rome went to Tomah to the Sonnenburg Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon for the visitation of Sue Von Haden.
Ken and Sue Olsen were guests of Ken and Shawn Sprehn last Monday evening at a Loggers game in La Crosse.
Erika Blija from Milwaukee and her friends from Muskego and Pewaukee spent Friday with Erika’s brother, John Blija.
Ken and Sue Olsen went to Adams on Saturday to watch granddaughter Kylie Prielipp play in a ball tournament.
Alex Villiamson and lady friend from Milwaukee visited John Blija on Wednesday.
Allan and Kate Batten from Shennington and Alicia and Annie Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.
Ken and Sue Olsen went to the fair in Black River Falls on Sunday to watch the demolition derby.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
The past week turned out to be a rather wet one by the time we got toward the end of it. Friday night there were flash flood warnings out for Vernon County, just a mile south of us. Reminds me of the one we had in our valley late one June during the mid-70s when all three of the bridges leading out of the valley were under water. Our buildings were high and dry, but the road on each side of us was under water. Since then a dam was built on the west end of our road, and we had a small dam installed in the small valley west of our buildings, That has helped to keep us safer from flooding.
Last Tuesday I picked up neighbor gals Elizabeth, Rachel and Lavina Swartzentruber and drove them over to the White City area for an appointment. Thursday afternoon I was blessed with a visit from Christopher Young of Hillsboro with his oldest son, Kit, who was here from Indiana.
The Parkhurst home was a quiet one last week, but today, Monday, they are expecting daughter Debbie to arrive from Lexington, Kentucky, for a couple of weeks. Hopefully there will be some news of excursions when she comes.
Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana spent Monday through Wednesday in Milwaukee attending Brewers games and enjoyed seeing them win two out of the three games. On Tuesday they met cousin Mary Leibl Warnecke for lunch at Johnson Creek. Thursday the gals were at the Kendall Senior Dining Center for lunch, and Sally then attended the St. John’s Ladies Aid while Lynette went to work at the library. In the evening they attended the Tomah ACT’s play Clue at Tomah Middle School. Saturday the Kendall Lions had an outing in La Crosse for the Loggers baseball game. Before the event the group gathered for lunch at North Country Steakhouse.
One of my favorite hymns is Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah, and several years ago when Dave and I were on a tour out west, we spent a couple of days in Salt Lake City. Our hotel was only two blocks from the auditorium where the Mormon Tabernacle Choir rehearsed, and we were blessed by being there for its Thursday evening rehearsal. My father had an album by the choir with that sacred song on it, and I was thrilled when the group performed it that night. God has many names, and among them is Jehovah or Yahweh and he has guided me so far during my 83 years. I am so glad that I got to know him early in my life, and I hope you are also letting him lead you through your time here on earth.