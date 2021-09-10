CORRESPONDENCE

Beginning next door, the Steve Schumann family was among the several hundred folks who lined the main drag from the west end of town to the park and beyond. They especially liked the numerous entries by the Zor Shriners interspersed with fun local units from the area.

My weekend was fun-filled as I attended the Kendall Gathering and All-School Reunion in the community hall Saturday evening while others were enjoying the musical concerts in the park. Sunday I watched the parade, which entertained us for over an hour, and then enjoyed the grilled chicken dinner at the community hall. In the process I had a lot of good fellowship with family and friends and met a few new friends as well, including former Kendallite Bill Sartori of Kenosha.

Friday Ron and Arlene Garvens were at the community hall with other members of the KTY Jun Quilt Guild setting up a display of quilts. They enjoyed the Maggie Mae concert in the park Saturday evening and on Sunday came back into town to watch the parade and have chicken dinner.

At the Parkhurst farm, grandson Guy came up from Janesville on Thursday and stayed over until Friday. That day Ginger Parkhurst also arrived from Richland Center and spent the day with the family.