CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
(Week of Sept. 1)
Sheila and Shane Prielipp were Monday evening dinner guests of Ken and Sue Olsen,
St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Tomah held its summer picnic on Tuesday, and due to rain it had to be held in the church basement. That was fine as a lot of good food and fellowship was enjoyed. Ken and Sue Olsen attended.
Happy birthday to Colt Prielipp, who celebrated his birthday on Friday the 27th.
Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.
Bonnie Hedding visited her parents, Allan and Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday after church.
Ken and Sue Olsen went to Edgerton on Sunday and visited Ken's daughter, Kim and Chuck Zimmerman.
Randy and Alicia, Annie and Fred visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday afternoon.
Bill Batten from Shennington visited his sister, Bonnie Hedding, on Sunday afternoon.
News is scarce this week.
(Week of Sept. 8)
Maggie Mae and the Heartland Band played at the Kendall Labor Day celebration on Saturday. Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome, Sue and Ken Olsen and Kylie Prielipp, Bob and Linda Stump and Leanne Burnstad from Bear Creek were there. A great afternoon of music and visiting.
Robert and Ann Wappler from Bear Creek, Sharon Bauman from Oakdale and Barbara Jene from Milwaukee visited Leroy and Pat Christensen on Sunday.
Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center on Tuesday.
Bonnie Hedding visited Doug Murray in Tomah on Friday.
Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.
Pete and Katie Blija from Whitewater, Mike Blija from Wautoma and their dad, John Blija, met in North Freedom and took the train ride and visited the railroad museum there.
Ken and Sue Olsen and Kylie Prielipp went to the Labor Day parade in Kendall on Sunday.
The Batten family gathered at Bonnie Hedding's on Sunday to help her with some chores, and then they all enjoyed a picnic. A lot of work was accomplished.
Mike Blija from Wautoma and Cam Diabenditto helped John Blija on Sunday.
Our evening temps are showing that fall is coming.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
First I need to correct a mistake I made in last week’s column when I inadvertently reported that Kendall was celebrating its 150th birthday and I should have written its 125th birthday. Our little town isn’t as old as I said, but it sure knows how to put on a birthday party, and those who spent any time in town are well aware of it.
Beginning next door, the Steve Schumann family was among the several hundred folks who lined the main drag from the west end of town to the park and beyond. They especially liked the numerous entries by the Zor Shriners interspersed with fun local units from the area.
My weekend was fun-filled as I attended the Kendall Gathering and All-School Reunion in the community hall Saturday evening while others were enjoying the musical concerts in the park. Sunday I watched the parade, which entertained us for over an hour, and then enjoyed the grilled chicken dinner at the community hall. In the process I had a lot of good fellowship with family and friends and met a few new friends as well, including former Kendallite Bill Sartori of Kenosha.
Friday Ron and Arlene Garvens were at the community hall with other members of the KTY Jun Quilt Guild setting up a display of quilts. They enjoyed the Maggie Mae concert in the park Saturday evening and on Sunday came back into town to watch the parade and have chicken dinner.
At the Parkhurst farm, grandson Guy came up from Janesville on Thursday and stayed over until Friday. That day Ginger Parkhurst also arrived from Richland Center and spent the day with the family.
The Marty family was in Viroqua on Thursday to see Layla participate in the middle school cross country race. Saturday Chip and Mary and their two older kids, along with her sister Rachel Zellmer and her offspring from Madison, had fun on the Mud Run Saturday morning. All of the kids had a great time in the park participating in the activities there in the afternoon. Sunday everyone attended the parade.
Last Wednesday Sally Dana played mah jong with the usual group, and on Thursday she and Lynette Vlasak attended the St. John’s Ladies Aid Flower Show. Heather Vlasak was also there. Friday the gals had lunch with Barb Stanek enjoying take out from Double R Eatery in Elroy. Later they were at the community hall with the committee for the Kendall Gathering and All-School Reunion getting set up for Saturday. Then the group went to the Stagecoach in Clifton for supper.
Saturday morning Lynette and Sally had breakfast at the pancake feed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and later attended the gathering and school reunion, where Lynette was emcee for the program. Sunday the gals were busy as they had had entries in the parade sponsored by the Kendall Public Library and the Little Angel Train sponsored by The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow. After the parade they joined Lisa Goostree of Baraboo for their chicken dinner at the community hall.
As you can see from the above, our little community was blessed with a great birthday celebration and the Lord didn’t forget to add perfect weather for the entire weekend. All the preparation and plans were perfect for the enjoyment of all who took part, and we thank and praise our God again for his loving care of his creation.