CORRESPONDENCE

Lynette Vlasak began the week driving the six Swartzentruber young folks up to Black River Falls, where they were meeting with some other Amish youth for an overnight. They returned home with another driver on Tuesday. Later Monday, Lynette and Sally Dana were in Elroy to watch great-nephew Brett Marty play baseball versus Richland Center. The rest of the week was a normal work week, and on Saturday the gals went to the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall to celebrate LeRoy Petersen’s birthday. Sunday afternoon they were in Altoona to see great-niece Layla Marty play in her last basketball tournament of the season. Her team won one and lost one.

Father’s Day is coming up this Sunday, and for those of us whose fathers are no longer with us, we can still celebrate the special day by praising and honoring our heavenly father, the Lord God. He is our present help and guide as we live our lives where he has planted us and along with his Son Jesus and the Holy Spirit we are blessed in many ways. Sometimes it seems like our blessings are mixed and we wonder “why me?” and then think “why not me?" Sunday Pastor Kim pointed out that when we are enjoying God’s blessings we should remember the “why me?” and thank him for his constant unconditional love for us. For all of you fathers out there, have a very happy Father’s Day and don’t forget the one who created you. Amen.