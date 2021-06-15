CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Larry Batten from Mauston visited his sister Bonnie Hedding on Monday.
Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruth and Doug Murray in Tomah on Friday.
Jim Bernhardt from Clifton visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Memorial Day.
Ken Olsen, Jim Bernhardt, Jim Roroff and Russell Roroff spent two days last week on a fishing trip.
Duane Prielipp visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Tuesday.
Saturday Randy Waltemath and Fred from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding.
Happy 80th birthday to Doug Murray. He was surprised by relatives and friends for a birthday party at Perkins on Saturday evening .Bonnie Hedding from Bear Creek and Allan and Kate Batten from Shennington were among the guests.
Ken and Sue Olsen attended the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday near Leon. A large crowd attended.
Mike Blija from Wautoma spent Sunday with his dad, John Blija.
Bonnie Hedding visited her parents, Allan and Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday.
Ken and Sue Olsen visited Jim Bernhardt at Clifton on Sunday..
Lee and Sharon Christensen from Brooklyn, Dave and Ann Baumartener from Mount Horeb, Jeanette Anderson, and Marion Christensen from Camp Douglas were Wednesday lunch guests of Leroy and Pat Christensen.
Pat Christensen visited Mandi Moore in Tomah on Friday.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
Here we are entering the middle of June and in the middle of a heat wave. On June 13, 1956, I graduated from Central High School in St. Paul, Minnesota, and it was a near record high temperature day. My dear father attended with Mom wearing a suit and tie in the un-airconditioned City Auditorium and had to suffer through the whole alphabet until they came to the Z’s and my name, Myrna Zirk. This June reminds me of that day long ago.
The news this week is scarce with only my activities and those of the gals on the west end of the neighborhood. Last Tuesday Margaret Leis and I were up in Tomah and lunched at Perkins. Wednesday Frieda Jacobson picked me up, and we met a couple of our Red Hats sisters for a trip to the Dells for lunch with eight of the Hill Country Belles at River Walk. A couple of us had the River Reuben sandwich and agreed it was the best Reuben we had ever had. The other gals were also very pleased with their meal. Friday I played chauffeur for Elizabeth and Rachel Swartzentruber and Mattie Glick as they went down to White City for an appointment.
Lynette Vlasak began the week driving the six Swartzentruber young folks up to Black River Falls, where they were meeting with some other Amish youth for an overnight. They returned home with another driver on Tuesday. Later Monday, Lynette and Sally Dana were in Elroy to watch great-nephew Brett Marty play baseball versus Richland Center. The rest of the week was a normal work week, and on Saturday the gals went to the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall to celebrate LeRoy Petersen’s birthday. Sunday afternoon they were in Altoona to see great-niece Layla Marty play in her last basketball tournament of the season. Her team won one and lost one.
Father’s Day is coming up this Sunday, and for those of us whose fathers are no longer with us, we can still celebrate the special day by praising and honoring our heavenly father, the Lord God. He is our present help and guide as we live our lives where he has planted us and along with his Son Jesus and the Holy Spirit we are blessed in many ways. Sometimes it seems like our blessings are mixed and we wonder “why me?” and then think “why not me?" Sunday Pastor Kim pointed out that when we are enjoying God’s blessings we should remember the “why me?” and thank him for his constant unconditional love for us. For all of you fathers out there, have a very happy Father’s Day and don’t forget the one who created you. Amen.