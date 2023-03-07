BEAR CREEK
Happy birthday to Lyda Lea (Cline) Lanier. Lyda celebrated her 90th birthday on Sunday at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ridgeville. A large crowd attended. Lunch was served and a nice program was had. It was also her brother David Cline’s birthday — same day and two years difference in age. Carol Rusnak and Darlene Tralmer from Tomah accompanied Pat Christensen from Rome to the party. With all of the snowbanks, parking was limited. Thank you to Darrell Zietlow from Norwalk who helped get my car out when it was time to leave. It’s great to have friends.
Ken and Sue Olsen were in La Crosse on Monday for Sue’s doctor appointment.
Tuesday Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center in Tomah.
Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday.
People are also reading…
Jim Bernhardt from Clifton visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Sunday and stayed for dinner.
Justin and Wyatt Randall visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday evening.
Duane and Becky Prielipp and Sheila Prielipp visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Sunday afternoon.
Let’s hope the rain and snow are just about done for this winter.
Have a good week and be safe.