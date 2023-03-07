BEAR CREEK

Happy birthday to Lyda Lea (Cline) Lanier. Lyda celebrated her 90th birthday on Sunday at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ridgeville. A large crowd attended. Lunch was served and a nice program was had. It was also her brother David Cline’s birthday — same day and two years difference in age. Carol Rusnak and Darlene Tralmer from Tomah accompanied Pat Christensen from Rome to the party. With all of the snowbanks, parking was limited. Thank you to Darrell Zietlow from Norwalk who helped get my car out when it was time to leave. It’s great to have friends.