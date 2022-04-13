CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Doris Kelley visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Friday.

Ken and Sue Olsen worked at the American Legion on Friday evening for the fish fry.

Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, spent the weekend with Bonnie Hedding.

Sue Olsen and Doris Kelley took Shirley Nauman and friend Jean to lunch on Saturday.

John Blija visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Saturday.

Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding and house guests Joey and Jodi Mosher on Saturday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday.

Ken and Sue Olsen met Chuck and Kim Zimmerman from Edgerton in Hillsboro on Sunday at the brewery restaurant for lunch.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday evening.

Cardell and Emily Potter from Wisconsin Rapids, Joe and Cara Potter, grandad and gram Christensen from Rome and Adella Bauman from Oakdale left Friday morning for DeWitt, Michigan. Friday evening all of us were dinner guests of Emily’s parents, John and Mary Felzke.

Emily Potter was guest of honor at a baby shower on Saturday. Cara, Gram and Adella attended, along with relatives and friends. The mom to be got many lovely gifts.

Sunday grandson Cardell picked Grandad and Gram up and we spent the day touring the Felzke farm looking at their big machinery the new baby calves, etc., They also were boiling down maple syrup, and we got to watch that. It was a nice day of being together.

We accompanied Cardell and Emily home on Monday afternoon.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

This week’s column is beginning with a chapter in the life and times of this feisty Fauska. I was born on Palm Sunday in 1938 and started celebrating my birthday last Sunday at our church pot luck with a birthday cake. Tuesday I spent the morning and early afternoon working at the spring election in the Glendale town hall. On my way home I saw Jeff Maas sitting on the tail gate of his truck and stopped by for a visit. Wednesday I took Elizabeth and Millie Swartzentruber over near Ridgeville for an appointment. Friday evening Darlene Martalock and Joe and Marg Collins treated me to supper at the Pony Express Supper Club. From there we went to St. John’s Church for the library-sponsored movie “The Simple Life of Noah Dearborn.” I joined Christopher Young of Hillsboro on Saturday, and we attended the gun show at the Tomah fairgrounds. Sunday after church Christopher and son Kit took me to Club Chapparal in Wonewoc for a birthday brunch buffet. Next week there will be an addendum as my celebration continues.

Up the valley the Garvens had a busy week with Arlene attending the Cross Town Violet Club meeting at Olbrich Gardens in Madison on Wednesday. Friday evening she and Ron enjoyed the movie at St. John’s fellowship hall, and on Saturday she attended the KTY Jun Quilt Guild meeting at the United Methodist Church in Mauston.

Next we come to Mary Parkhurst’s, where she has been enjoying the past week with daughter Debbie, who will be returning to her home in Lexington, Kentucky, in a few days.

Now we are at the west end of the neighborhood, where Sally Dana joined the regular group of gals playing mah jong at the library on Wednesday. Thursday she lunched at the Senior Dining Center and then attended the St. John’s ladies aid at the church. In addition to the meeting, the women visited Joyce Thonesen who lives next door to the church so the could see her recent home improvements. Friday evening Lynette Vlasak and Sally were at the movie, as was Joyce. Saturday Lynette and Sally watched the Royall seventh-grade girls as they played in a volleyball tournament. Great-niece Layla Marty was on the team. After the game they went up to Mt. Tabor Bar and Grill for lunch with Beverly Mattison and daughter Diana Erickson.

Our Lord Jesus spent the final week of his earthly life teaching and preaching in Jerusalem. The lessons and the events of that week are recorded for us in the New Testament books Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. What a blessing to have the scripture available for all who read it and can use it to lead them to the Lord, learning how to live our lives as God wants us to so we can spend eternity with him. What wonderful savior is Jesus our Lord, God’s only begotten son according to John 3:16 in the Holy Bible. Amen.

