CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

The Kitty Cat Race club held it race on Lake Tomah on Saturday. A large crowd came to watch the little ones race. Grandson Cardell Potter met with the racers at their drivers’ meeting before the race and talked to them.

Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome, Cardell and Emily Potter from Wisconsin Rapids and Emily’s mom, Mary Felzke from DeWitt, Michigan, spent the day at the Kitty Cat races.

Duane Prielipp from Tomah visited his mom, Sue and Ken Olsen, last Monday.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the American Legion in Tomah on Sunday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday.

Hope everyone has been enjoying our weather.

Ash Wednesday is this week. Six weeks until Easter. The winter is moving right along.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Mick Ollendick and the family of Darlene Schroeder.

News is scarce this week.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

Time marches on, and here we are in the second week of the new month already. We are in the season of Lent, looking forward to St. Patrick’s Day and the first day of spring. Up on South Ridge at the Martalock farm, nephew Butch Martin has begun to tap the sugar maples, so the family is anticipating fresh syrup with pancakes and waffles. It is also good on ice cream. Yum! On with the news.

Here at the Feisty Fauskas, we had a bit of fun during the week beginning on Tuesday with book club at the Kendall Public Library. We discussed the book “The Library Book “ by Susan Orlean and on a scale of one to five the opinions ran the gamut from zero to four at the 5 p.m. session. Wednesday I picked up Mary Parkhurst and took her to her doctor’s appointment in Mauston. Christopher Young of Hillsboro accompanied us, and we lunched at the China Buffet. Saturday evening Christopher and son Kit took me up to the Tabor Bar and Grill in the fog for supper, and on Sunday after the service Christopher joined us for a potluck and hymn sing at the Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Kendall.

Arlene Garvens left Ron on his own last week as she joined her quilting friends for a retreat from Thursday through Sunday at the Cattail Retreat near Poynette. She reported a successful time of working on their quilts with satisfactory results.

It was family time at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow over the weekend as Rachel Zellmer and kids came up from Madison to join Chip and Mary Marty and offspring. Saturday evening the sisters and families supped at the Hillsboro Brewing Company.

Monday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana had supper at Beezer’s Bar and Grill in Hillsboro with Monica Verbsky, Shirley Richardson, Karen Theis and Lori Cherf. Tuesday librarian Lynette gets to attend both the noon book club session and the afternoon one. Wednesday Sally played mah jong with her usual group. Friday the gals joined Lowell and Arlys Zellmer and Chip and Mary Marty and kids at Brookwood for a wrestling tournament. Our local athlete Brett Marty won all three of his matches in his age and weight class. Congratulations, young man!

During this season of Lent we are reminded of the earthly ministry of our savior as he and his disciples traveled the Israeli countryside and the city of Jerusalem preaching and teaching the Word of God and performing miracles in the father’s name. Now we have the testimony of his apostles preserved for us in the New Testament of the Holy Bible. What a blessing for those of us who have received Christ as our savior as we continue to serve him in this life, anticipating eternal life with him and our loved ones who await us on the other side. Amen.

