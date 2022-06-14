CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Grandad and Gram Christenen visited Cardell and Emily Potter in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday evening with warm rhubarb pie.

Tuesday, May 31, was a special day for our family. Laylah Rayne Potter was born. She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and measured 20 inches long. Proud grandparents are Joe and Cara Potter, and great-grandparents are Leroy and Pat Christensen.

Pat Chrisensen visited a neighbor, Jill, on Tuesday afternoon. Jill just had knee surgery.

Grandpa Joe and grandma Cara and great-grandad and great-gram Christensen went to Cardell and Emily Potter's in Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday to get acquainted with our new little Laylah.

Friday Pat Christense, met Carol Finstad from Arkdale and Carol Rusnak and Darlene Tralmer in Tomah for coffee to help Carol Rusnak celebrate her birthday.

A large crowd attended the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday at the Radke brothers near Norwalk. Leroy and I and our neighbor Randy went.

Molly B put on a veteran's church service followed by a concert. It was a special concert. Leroy and I attended.

Shirley Nauman from Tomah visited Sue Olsen on Friday.

Bonnie Hedding and mom Kate Batten from Shennington went to Iowa for the weekend to help John and Denise Huskamp celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary. Denise is Kate's daughter and Bonnie's sister.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to a graduation party for Dana Johnson on Saturday at her home.

