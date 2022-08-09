CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

The crops in the fields are looking beautiful as we travel the country roads. The cornfields look majestic as they point their tops toward the sky like they’re raising their arms to heaven. And the soybeans are like a dark green carpet covering the earth. They will soon be turning to a golden color as they ripen. Read on for the events of the folks in our valley.

Last Tuesday I attended a meeting of the Town of Glendale election workers at the town hall. Thursday Christopher Young of Hillsboro and I had lunch at the Elroy Eatery. Friday evening Christopher and I picked up his son Kit after work at MacDonald’s in Reedsburg and took him home for his day off on Saturday. The next day the three of us dined at Tabor Bar & Grill and on Sunday took Kit back to work on our way to Oschner Park in Baraboo, where we attended the Zirk reunion.

Driving past Mary Parkhurst’s one afternoon, we saw her working in her garden and stopped to have a good visit and give her a rest from her labors. She isn’t able to get out much, but she does enjoy her lawn and garden.

Allan and Heather Vlasak attended her Royall High School reunion for the classes of 1966 and 1967 at the Best Western Hotel in Tomah Saturday evening. Their meal was catered by Perkins Restaurant.

Last week Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were busy helping an Amish family whose young son was injured in an accident and was taken to Children’s Hospital in Madison. The boy was able to return home by the end of the week. Thursday the gals lunched at the Senior Dining Center in Kendall, and in the afternoon Sally attended the St. John’s Lutheran Church Ladies Aid meeting. Friday they had supper at Tabor Bar & Grill. Saturday Lynette and Heather attended the funeral for Gail Nastali at Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy.

As we begin a new week we are saddened by news of the death of Steve Zirk as he was called home to the lord toward the end of the week. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kendall. Another soul is spending eternity in his new life with Jesus. Our sympathy to his family and friends. What a family reunion that will be!