CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
The most important news during the first week of November was the election on Tuesday, where Sally Dana and I worked the early shift at the Glendale town hall. There was a record turnout, and there were several new registrations, many by young voters. As the week progressed we had to sit on pins and needles until Saturday evening when the official count was announced and President-elect Joe Biden gave his acceptance speech.
Now as we go up the valley, Jim and Mary Parkhurst had a few visitors this past week beginning on Wednesday, when grandson Guy Parkhurst of Janesville was there. On Thursday Leslie Reeck stopped in for a visit, and Guy returned on Saturday, when Mike Calhoon arrived as well.
Arlene Garvens and a few of her quilting friends met at A Great Place To Be in Reedsburg for a quilting retreat and had a very successful time with a lot of work accomplished.
Monday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were in Tomah and La Crosse shopping. Wednesday Sally met with her mah jong buddies, and on Saturday she and Lynette were in Tomah, where they met Lowell and Arlys Zellmer at Aunt Irene Smith’s home to get her things in order. Then they had a good visit with Vicky Ludeking. Sunday Lisa Goostree brought homemade cheesecake for dessert and the three gals enjoyed take out pizza from the Hidden Inn.
As the pandemic seems to be escalating, folks in the neighborhood are becoming more cautious about leaving home. There are some necessary forays out of our safe environments, but we seem to be able to handle them without endangering our health. The Lord has continued to bless us with good sense, and we keep thanking and praising him in our prayers. Thursday we will be celebrating Veterans’ Day and we pray for a safe time of honoring the men and women who have kept our country free.
BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Ken and Sue Olsen visited Duane and Becky Prielipp and Kylie on Wednesday evening.
Annie Waltemath from Wyeville visited aunt Bonnie Hedding on Thursday.
Mike Blija from Wautoma visited his dad, John Blija, on Saturday.
Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited her sister, Bonnie Hedding, on Saturday.
Ken and Sue Olsen spent a couple days last week in Kieler on business.
Hannah Blija from Milwaukee spent the weekend with her grandpa John Blija.
Bonnie Hedding visited her parents, Allan and Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday.
Pete and Pat Butzen from Slinger spent Sunday with John Blija.
