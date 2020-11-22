CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

The most important news during the first week of November was the election on Tuesday, where Sally Dana and I worked the early shift at the Glendale town hall. There was a record turnout, and there were several new registrations, many by young voters. As the week progressed we had to sit on pins and needles until Saturday evening when the official count was announced and President-elect Joe Biden gave his acceptance speech.

Now as we go up the valley, Jim and Mary Parkhurst had a few visitors this past week beginning on Wednesday, when grandson Guy Parkhurst of Janesville was there. On Thursday Leslie Reeck stopped in for a visit, and Guy returned on Saturday, when Mike Calhoon arrived as well.

Arlene Garvens and a few of her quilting friends met at A Great Place To Be in Reedsburg for a quilting retreat and had a very successful time with a lot of work accomplished.