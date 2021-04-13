CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
(Week of April 5)
Mike Bakke from Milwaukee visited John Blija last Monday.
Leroy and Pat Christensen visited Marion Christensen at Lone Rock on Wednesday.
Leroy and Pat visited Ruth Frohmader near Camp Douglas on Wednesday.
Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler and Cardell and Emily Potter from Wisconsin Rapids were Easter evening dinner guests of Leroy and me.
Barb Jahn from Brookfield visited Pat Christensen on Saturday. She is one of our new neighbors who comes up to their summer home occasionally. She brought us an Easter treat.
Ken and Sue Olsen joined Duane and Becky Prielipp, Marty and Mary Waltemath and Dave and Doris Hartley on a UTV ride and went out to Easter dinner at Beezers in Hillsboro.
Chris Hedding and Peter from Wittenberg visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.
Mara Mednis and friend Alta from Warrens picked up John Blija on Saturday, and they went to Stevens Point to visit.
John and Denise Huskamp from Iowa and Allan and Kate Batten from Shennington visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.
Bonnie Hedding spent Easter at the home of Ken and Colleen Bolchen in New Lisbon.
Dan and Mary Prielipp visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Easter Sunday evening.
Mike Blija from Wautoma and Hannah Blija from Milwaukee spent Easter with their dad and grandfather John Blija.
Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday evening.
Hope everyone is enjoying the beautiful spring weather we are having.
(Week of April 12)
Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler visited dad and mom Christensen on Sunday.
Gram Christensen from Rome and Cara Potter spent Sunday afternoon with Emily Felzke.
Leroy and Pat Chrisensen took a birthday cake and went to Tomah to help Mandi Moore celebrate her birthday Monday.
Leroy and Pat Christensen visited Ray and Jeanette Anderson at Camp Douglas and had lunch with them Monday.
Our family is busy this week getting ready for the wedding of our grandson Cardell.
Sympathy is extended to B.J. Muench and family in the passing of Tom Muench. Tom will be missed by many. Leroy and I have many fond memories of him from going to the Hodag Festival in Rhinelander for many years and the landowners dinner at Oakdale each summer.
Bonnie Hedding picked up her parents, Allan and Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday and went for a ride, stopping to visit Colleen Bolchen in New Lisbon.
Ken and Sue Olsen and Doris Kelley helped Jim Bernhardt celebrate his birthday on Friday with dinner at the Pony Express in Kendall. Happy birthday, Jim.
Enough of this wet, dreary weather; let's have sunshine so we can get outside and work in the yard.