CORRESPONDENCE

Bonnie Hedding spent Easter at the home of Ken and Colleen Bolchen in New Lisbon.

Dan and Mary Prielipp visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Easter Sunday evening.

Mike Blija from Wautoma and Hannah Blija from Milwaukee spent Easter with their dad and grandfather John Blija.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday evening.

Hope everyone is enjoying the beautiful spring weather we are having.

(Week of April 12)

Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler visited dad and mom Christensen on Sunday.

Gram Christensen from Rome and Cara Potter spent Sunday afternoon with Emily Felzke.

Leroy and Pat Chrisensen took a birthday cake and went to Tomah to help Mandi Moore celebrate her birthday Monday.

Leroy and Pat Christensen visited Ray and Jeanette Anderson at Camp Douglas and had lunch with them Monday.

Our family is busy this week getting ready for the wedding of our grandson Cardell.