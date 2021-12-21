CORRESPONDENCE

Bear Creek

Pat Christensen

Tuesday Sandy Chroninger, Joan Burkhalter, and Linda Stump from Tomah picked Pat Christensen up at Hwys.13 and 21 and we went to Coloma to the Clauson Christmas concert. We were treated to a noon meal and then the show. It was very good, and we all enjoyed it so much.

Thursday night daughter Cara Potter treated mom and dad Christensen to the Ricky Nelson Christmas concert in Wisconsin Rapids.

Saturday afternoon Joe and Cara Potter pickled up dad and mom Christensen and we went to an after truck race party in Waupaca. Danielle Behn drives number 28 in the truck races, and she invited us to her party. It was so nice to see some old racing friends. Good food and fellowship.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, on Saturday.

Pete and Pat Butzen from Slinger and Kevin Butzen from Minneapolis spent the weekend with John Blija.

Carol Henkes from Kenasaw, Georgia, came to visit her dad, Ken and Sue Olsen.

The Christmas season is coming up fast. Remember the reason for the season: church Christmas programs, Christmas concerts — hope everyone can attend but stay well.

South Side

Myrna Fauska

You may have noticed the absence of this column last week. Blame it on the computer. Now that I’m in business again, I’ll give you a synopsis of what you missed before I get to this past week.

Two weeks ago forgot to put in my news that Christopher Young and I attended the Christmas concert at Lighthouse Baptist church in Hillsboro, where the Savchenko Family of Barron presented the program. A week ago Wednesday the Kendall Public Library book club enjoyed the movie The Memory Keeper’s Daughter at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church fellowship hall. Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were there as were Christopher Young and me. Thursday Mary Parkhurst joined Ron and Arlene Garvens as they attended the funeral of John Clark at Lemonweir Lutheran Church. Saturday evening Christopher and I watched the Lighted Christmas Parade in Wonewoc and afterward went up to the Tabor Bar and Grill in Mt. Tabor. That day Sally took Kim Coen to Beloit to visit her mother who is ill. Sunday she and Lynette brought pizza from Hidden Inn in Kendall to Hillsboro and joined Lori Cherf at Connie Dorow’s for a holiday get together.

Now on with the current news beginning with the Steve Schumann family as they went to Viola on Sunday to help Deb’s daughter Angie celebrate her new house.

Wednesday the Hill Country Belles Red Hats gals met for a Christmas party at the home of Frieda Jacobson. Friday Christopher and I drove up to Black River Falls and spent the afternoon with Joe and Margery Collins. Saturday night we dined at the Pony Express Supper Club and enjoyed the prime rib. Sunday after church Pastor Kim and Barb Kuhfuss and I lunched at Bender’s Family Restaurant in Elroy.

The Garvens family enjoyed an early Christmas celebration as Dan and Beth Garvens of Fargo, North Dakota, arrived Saturday evening, Kurt and Catherin Garvens came up from Hollandale Sunday noon and later in the day Jason and Carley Garvens of Madison joined Ron and Arlene for a blessed family gathering.

On Saturday Allan and Heather Vlasak celebrated an early Christmas with Dean and Joyce Tompkins at the home of Russ and Julie Everson in rural Cashton.

Monday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana helped the Kendall Lions and Legionnaires fill the fruit bags that they had decorated the week before then attended the Royall 4th through 6th grades Christmas Concert. Tuesday night the gals joined the Lions festivities at The Pony Express Supper Club. Wednesday they helped deliver the fruit bags and Friday night they met Mariane Weidenbach at Badger Crossing in Cashton for supper. Saturday they attended the town of Wellington Christmas event at St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church on South Ridge.

Although Scripture doesn’t tell us exactly when Jesus was born, we are able to read about his birth as foretold in the Old Testament and as it came to pass in the books of St. Matthew and St. Luke in the New Testament. The apostles did a good job of reporting the place and events surrounding the birth of our savior, but they didn’t tell us the exact month and day, only that it was when Herod was king in the time of Caesar Augustus. Since they didn’t have calendars as we do, we can only surmise the real date of His birth. I think it was some time in the first few centuries of the Christian church that someone came up with Dec. 25, and that has stuck with us throughout the several centuries since. The important thing is that Jesus Christ was born as the Holy Bible tells us, and what a blessing to be able to celebrate the birthday of a living savior. Remember CHRISTmas begins with Christ, and without him it is just mas, whatever that is. Amen.

