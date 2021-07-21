CORRESPONDENCE

Joe and Cara Potter, Grandad and Gram Christensen visited Cardell and Emily Potter in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

Last week I mentioned my three favorite local eateries and this week have to remove Holvey’s Café as it has changed hands. It is now owned by Ted and Joyce Meza and will be opening in August as The Kitchen. I am looking forward to making that one of my three favorite dining places.

Last Wednesday I had an appointment at Onalaska Gundersen dermatology, and Allan and Heather Vlasak chauffeured me. On the way home we stopped at Sparta Family Restaurant for an early supper. Friday evening I attended the Kendall Public Library’s monthly movie night at St. John’s Church and enjoyed A Smile As Big As The Moon, a true story about a special education class trip to a space museum and their preparation for and attendance at a space camp. After church on Sunday I lunched with Pastor Kim Kuhfuss and Barb at Bender’s Family Restaurant in Elroy.

Ron and Arlene Garvens were in Waukesha on Thursday to attend the funeral of her sister Alice Naber. Arlene was comforted by the big turnout for her sister and the renewing of old acquaintances.