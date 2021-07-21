CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Ken and Sue Olsen went to Wilton on Thursday to the funeral for Frank Benish.
Kylie Prielipp from Tomah came over on Thursday and stayed overnight with Grandma Sue and Ken Olsen.
Randy Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Friday.
Congratulations to Arden and Sherry Finnigan, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday at their home in Tomah. Relatives and friends helped them celebrate. Ken and Sue Olsen were among the guests.
Bill and Luann Young and daughter Cindy Cain came from Midland, Texas, to help Luann’s sister Sherry and Arden Finnigan celebrate their 50th.
Mike Blija from Wautoma spent Saturday with his dad, John Blija.
Ken and Sue Olsen went to Mequon on Saturday for the wedding of Josh Benish and Talitha Marshall. They returned home on Sunday.
Allan and Kate Batten from Shennington and Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday afternoon.
Happy birthday to our son-in-law Joe Potter, who celebrated his birthday on Friday. Cardell and Emily Potter from Wisconsin Rapids, Joe and Cara Potter and Gram and Grandad Christensen from Rome went out to dinner for Joe’s birthday and then to our house for birthday cake.
Joe and Cara Potter, Grandad and Gram Christensen visited Cardell and Emily Potter in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
Last week I mentioned my three favorite local eateries and this week have to remove Holvey’s Café as it has changed hands. It is now owned by Ted and Joyce Meza and will be opening in August as The Kitchen. I am looking forward to making that one of my three favorite dining places.
Last Wednesday I had an appointment at Onalaska Gundersen dermatology, and Allan and Heather Vlasak chauffeured me. On the way home we stopped at Sparta Family Restaurant for an early supper. Friday evening I attended the Kendall Public Library’s monthly movie night at St. John’s Church and enjoyed A Smile As Big As The Moon, a true story about a special education class trip to a space museum and their preparation for and attendance at a space camp. After church on Sunday I lunched with Pastor Kim Kuhfuss and Barb at Bender’s Family Restaurant in Elroy.
Ron and Arlene Garvens were in Waukesha on Thursday to attend the funeral of her sister Alice Naber. Arlene was comforted by the big turnout for her sister and the renewing of old acquaintances.
Friday evening Guy Parkhurst of Janesville arrived at the home of his grandparents and had a good visit with Jim and Mary. Saturday afternoon he visited his maternal grandmother Elaine Woodard north of Kendall.
Saturday the Chip Marty family had a picnic for Brett’s traveling baseball team at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow.
Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were at the Kendall Senior Dining Center on Tuesday to celebrate Senior Day, then went shopping in La Crosse. Wednesday the gals watched Brett’s baseball team beat the Brookwood team at Royall. Thursday Sally was at Wisconsin Rapids for Wisconsin Camping Association meeting. Friday Allan Vlasak joined the gals as they hosted the movie at St. John’s Church. Saturday the library sponsored a garden walk at The Ranch and hosted over 60 attendees. The next day Lynette, Sally and Allan lunched at the Dorset Valley Schoolhouse Restaurant after church.