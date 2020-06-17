Couleecap distributing food assistance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beginning this month, Couleecap, Inc. is able to offer more Monroe County households the Grade-A foods provided by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Couleecap, Inc. is an authorized food distributor in the Emergency Food Assistance Program and can now provide no-cost groceries for households that have incomes up to 300% of the federal poverty level (household of one, $38,280, household of four, $78,600). People who have lost jobs or income may obtain a monthly share of American-grown meat, vegetables, fruit, juice and more from a TEFAP food pantry. Before June 1 TEFAP’s qualifying income threshold was 185% FPL.

Couleecap’s pantry is located at 217 N. Black River Street in Sparta and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Couleecap’s pantry will provide food on the day of application and at least once each month as long as the household’s income qualifies them to participate. Proof of address and identification are required; proof of income is not required.

Households participating in other food programs (such as Food Share, WIC or school nutrition) may also participate in TEFAP without affecting their ability to qualify for those programs.