Council approves pool opening

The Tomah City Council has given the go-ahead for the city to open the Tomah Aquatic Center.
By a vote of 5-3 Tuesday, the council authorized a June 11 opening during its regular council meeting at Tomah city hall.
Council members Donna Evans, Richard Yarrington, Dean Peterson, Lamont Kiefer and Travis Scholze voted in favor of opening. Adam Gigous, Jeff Cram and Shawn Zabinsky voted against.
The pool had been scheduled to open June 4 prior to the state of emergency imposed March 18 by the Tomah City Council. The council lifted the emergency May 18.
Tomah is one of the few communities in western Wisconsin to open its municipal pool this summer. Mayor Mike Murray strongly defended opening the pool during Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting. He said Monroe County had reported only 19 COVID-19 cases out of a population of 46,000 through Monday.
"If that number isn't good enough, what is?" Murray said. "How much safety do we want ... other than having zero contact with other human beings? Everybody has to make that decision for themselves."
Cram noted that Sparta won't open its pool this summer and that Tomah could become a magnet for people who don't have access to pools in their own communities. He said most health officials have expressed skepticism about reopening pools.
"This is an area where social distancing is going to be difficult," Cram said. "I don't know how many health officials we want to ignore."
Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz said the pool will reopen with capacity limits and use limitations. The water slide will be shut down to create more swim area, the concession stand will remain closed and no lounge chairs will be set up. Swimmers will be instructed to maintain a social distancing guideline of six feet.
"It's going to be different," Protz said. "It's not going to be your typical summer at the aquatic center."
Evans said she's willing to shut down the pool if swimmers don't follow the rules.
"Either you follow the rules or you don't," Evans said. "If you don't follow the rules, you lose your pool."
Protz said the biggest change will be the suspension of season passes. He said the Parks and Recreation Commission didn't feel comfortable selling season passes if the aquatic center couldn't guarantee consistent access. Twenty-five percent capacity limits the pool to 152 people.
Swim lessons will be conducted starting June 24. Protz said it's unlikely the Tomah Torpedoes swim team will utilize the pool this summer.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
