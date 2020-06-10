Council approves pool opening

"This is an area where social distancing is going to be difficult," Cram said. "I don't know how many health officials we want to ignore."

Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz said the pool will reopen with capacity limits and use limitations. The water slide will be shut down to create more swim area, the concession stand will remain closed and no lounge chairs will be set up. Swimmers will be instructed to maintain a social distancing guideline of six feet.

"It's going to be different," Protz said. "It's not going to be your typical summer at the aquatic center."

Evans said she's willing to shut down the pool if swimmers don't follow the rules.

"Either you follow the rules or you don't," Evans said. "If you don't follow the rules, you lose your pool."

Protz said the biggest change will be the suspension of season passes. He said the Parks and Recreation Commission didn't feel comfortable selling season passes if the aquatic center couldn't guarantee consistent access. Twenty-five percent capacity limits the pool to 152 people.

Swim lessons will be conducted starting June 24. Protz said it's unlikely the Tomah Torpedoes swim team will utilize the pool this summer.

