The Tomah City Council will discuss the possibility of letting ATVs use city streets for a three-hour window to participate in the July 4 parade tonight (Monday) when the Committee of the Whole meets at 6:30 p.m.
The council holds its regular meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The council discussed the matter previously during its May meeting but voted 5-2 to postpone the decision for a month with council members Mary Ann Komiskey and Susan Holme dissenting.
Two ATV clubs, Bear Bluff ATV Club of Mather and the Road Runners ATV/UTV Club of Monroe County, requested a three-hour window for a designated route to allow members of the organizations to drive into town to participate in the annual Independence Day parade July 4. They would arrive and leave as a group. The groups have previously participated in the parade.
Gary Everts, president of the Bear Bluff club, said in the past club members trailered the ATVs into the city across from Kelsey’s Class Act and then proceeded to the designated parade staging site. This time members of the club want to avoid the inconvenience of hauling the machines to Kelsey’s, unloading them, reloading them and driving back.
The council will also discuss allocation of the room tax allotment for the Tomah Chamber and Convention & Visitor’s Bureau for promotion of tourism-related activites.
Also, the council will discuss a resolution addressing the salary of Tomah Police Chief Mark Nicholson.
