County gives advance notice of weight restrictions

The Monroe County Highway Department advises residents and other highway users to be prepared for the annual limitation of the weight of vehicles traveling on county highways. Restrictions are placed each spring when the frozen ground begins to thaw, leaving the roadbed weakened and the highway vulnerable to severe damage from heavy loads. Restrictions are placed in order to protect the structural integrity of the highway.

Over the past 15 years, the earliest that restrictions have been placed was Feb. 20 (2017), the latest was March 19 (2007). Over the same period, removal of the restrictions ranged from March 31 (2017) to April 29 (2013). In 2019, restrictions were placed on March 18 and removed on April 22.

Another news release will be issued in advance of the placement of restrictions; however, restrictions may be placed at any time conditions warrant. The restrictions will take effect as soon as signs are posted on the highway.

During the time when restrictions are in place, all vehicles are limited to six tons per any one axle and 10 tons per any two axles under eight feet apart.

The Highway Department encourages everyone to complete any heavy hauling within the next two weeks while the highways are still frozen.

