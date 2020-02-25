County gives advance notice of weight restrictions

The Monroe County Highway Department advises residents and other highway users to be prepared for the annual limitation of the weight of vehicles traveling on county highways. Restrictions are placed each spring when the frozen ground begins to thaw, leaving the roadbed weakened and the highway vulnerable to severe damage from heavy loads. Restrictions are placed in order to protect the structural integrity of the highway.
Over the past 15 years, the earliest that restrictions have been placed was Feb. 20 (2017), the latest was March 19 (2007). Over the same period, removal of the restrictions ranged from March 31 (2017) to April 29 (2013). In 2019, restrictions were placed on March 18 and removed on April 22.
Another news release will be issued in advance of the placement of restrictions; however, restrictions may be placed at any time conditions warrant. The restrictions will take effect as soon as signs are posted on the highway.
During the time when restrictions are in place, all vehicles are limited to six tons per any one axle and 10 tons per any two axles under eight feet apart.
The Highway Department encourages everyone to complete any heavy hauling within the next two weeks while the highways are still frozen.
Last February, the County Highway Committee adopted a policy on vehicle weight restrictions and permits that establishes certain limitations and provides for possible exemptions from the restrictions.
Vehicles are exempted from seasonal weight restrictions if they are:
- Transporting materials pumped from septic or holding tanks in order to address public health emergencies. This does not include routine or scheduled non-emergency pumping or maintenance.
- Operated by a public utility responding to heat, light, power or water emergencies. This does not include routine maintenance activity.
- Making an emergency delivery of propane for heating. It does not include routine or scheduled non-emergency delivery.
- School buses on official school business.
- Tow trucks engaged in the emergency recovery or transport of a disabled vehicle that is obstructing a county highway.
- Government vehicles engaged in emergency response activity.
The Highway Committee also determined that the transport of the following commodities may be granted an exception from seasonal weight restrictions:
- Raw milk in transport from the producer (farm) to a processing facility, provided that the hauler plans a route that minimizes vehicle weight to the greatest possible extent and that follows the shortest possible route using county highways. A permit from the Highway Department is required.
- Refrigerated food products, provided the applicant clearly demonstrates an exceptional hardship, as defined in the policy, and demonstrates that the load cannot be reasonably divided. The shortest route using county highways must be followed. A permit from the Highway Department is required along with a single-trip permit fee of $25 or $100 for a multiple-trip permit.
- All other requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and are subject to a $25 single-trip permit fee. Exceptions are not typically granted for loads that can be reasonably divided, lightened or delayed.
No vehicle, with or without a permit may exceed the limit posted on a bridge.
For further information, contact the Highway Department at 608-269-8740.