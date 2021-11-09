 Skip to main content
County health officials say measles risk low

The Monroe County Health Department says risk of measles transmission in the county remains low after an Oct. 8 report of measles cases at Fort McCoy.

The health department says no community transmission has been identified in Wisconsin and isn't spreading outside temporary shelters established for Afghan refugees. Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials urges anyone born after 1957 who had contact during September and October with anyone living at Fort McCoy to confirm they have received vaccinations for measles, mumps and rubella.

County health department officials say the best way to prevent measles is to get the measles vaccine. Most Wisconsin residents receive their measles vaccines as children, which provides lifetime immunity.

For more information, call the county health department at 608-269-8668.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

