The Monroe County Health Department has water kits available to test wells affected by the recent flooding.
Free kits, available for pick up at the health department at 315 W. Oak St., will test for coliform bacteria and e-coli.
Information related to post-flooding concerns can be found on the Monroe County Health Department website at co.monroe.wi.us/departments/health-department.
Anyone with questions can call the health department at 608-269-8666.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.