The Monroe County Health Department has water kits available to test wells affected by the recent flooding.

Free kits, available for pick up at the health department at 315 W. Oak St., will test for coliform bacteria and e-coli.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Information related to post-flooding concerns can be found on the Monroe County Health Department website at co.monroe.wi.us/departments/health-department.

Anyone with questions can call the health department at 608-269-8666.

0
0
0
0
0

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.