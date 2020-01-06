County proposes 24 more miles of ATV trails

The Monroe County Highway Department has received requests from local ATV clubs to approve off-road vehicle routes on segments of county highway EW, ET, PP, CA, CM, M and A.

The segments total 24 miles, in addition to the 219 miles of county highways that have previously been approved by the Monroe County Board of Supervisors. Over 60 percent of the county’s highway system has already been opened to off-road traffic.

Copies of the requests can be viewed on the highway department web page at co.monroe.wi.us or by visiting the department offices in Sparta.

Members of the public are invited and encouraged to comment on the proposals. They can send written comments to the Monroe County Highway Department, 803 Washington St., Sparta, WI 54656, via facsimile at 608-269-8831 or via e-mail at highways@co.monroe.wi.us.

Comments are due by Friday, Feb. 7.

For further information, contact the Highway Department at 608-269-8740.

