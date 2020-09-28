County, state report record COVID-19 numbers

La Crosse County reported two deaths last week, both females in their 80s. The county has reported four deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Wisconsin had another high day of new COVID-19 cases Friday, with 2,504 confirmed positives. In total, 110,828 state residents have contracted the virus.

Negative results increased by 12,575 for a running total of 1,383,645.

Hospitalizations rose by 65, with 6,962 hospitalized, and another nine Wisconsinites have died due to the coronavirus, bringing fatalities to 1,274.

Trempealeau County reported 97 new cases from Sept. 17-23 and a new virus exposure during an event in Blair.

The Trempealeau County Health Department has said at least two COVID-19 positive individuals attended the Nacho Cheese Fest Sept. 18-20 in Blair.

“Anyone who was at the event or any participating businesses in the city of Blair during the dates listed should consider themselves a medium exposure risk,” the health department stated, adding that those folks should self-monitor and limit exposure to others for 14 days.

The new cases through Wednesday bring Trempealeau County’s total to 584, with two deaths.