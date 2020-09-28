County, state report record COVID-19 numbers

COVID-19 is racing through Wisconsin at a record pace, and Monroe County finds itself in the pandemic's path.
The county health department identified 28 new cases Friday, a record for a single day since the first case was identified in March.
There were 152 active cases in the county through Friday with two hospitalizations. Total confirmed cases have reached 494, more than 1 percent of the county's population.
The surge has elevated Monroe County to "red" using Harvard's Path to Zero model. Red means the rate of cases has reached a tipping point for uncontrolled community spread and that, on average, there are greater than 25 cases per 100,000 per day.
"We know these are challenging times, and we truly are 'all in this together' and urge community members to do their part to control the spread of COVID-19," said county health director Sharon Nelson.
In light of increased cases, Nelson recommends the following:
- Isolate and quarantine for the full amount of time as advised by the health department if coming into contact with someone who has COVID-19.
- Stay at home as much as possible, especially if sick, even if the illness is mild.
- Maintain a six-foot distance with others whenever possible and minimize close contact (within six feet) with those outside of immediate household.
- Avoid gathering with those outside of immediate household.
- Limit travel, especially to areas with large numbers of COVID-19 cases.
- Wear a fabric face covering in places where social distancing can't be maintained.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Avoid touching face.
La Crosse County reported two deaths last week, both females in their 80s. The county has reported four deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Wisconsin had another high day of new COVID-19 cases Friday, with 2,504 confirmed positives. In total, 110,828 state residents have contracted the virus.
Negative results increased by 12,575 for a running total of 1,383,645.
Hospitalizations rose by 65, with 6,962 hospitalized, and another nine Wisconsinites have died due to the coronavirus, bringing fatalities to 1,274.
Trempealeau County reported 97 new cases from Sept. 17-23 and a new virus exposure during an event in Blair.
The Trempealeau County Health Department has said at least two COVID-19 positive individuals attended the Nacho Cheese Fest Sept. 18-20 in Blair.
“Anyone who was at the event or any participating businesses in the city of Blair during the dates listed should consider themselves a medium exposure risk,” the health department stated, adding that those folks should self-monitor and limit exposure to others for 14 days.
The new cases through Wednesday bring Trempealeau County’s total to 584, with two deaths.
A recent report has outlined the cost of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Hospital and other medical treatment costs $14,573 per patient, and COVID-19 coronavirus testing is about $102 per sample, according to a new report by Madison-based M3 insurance.
The nationwide death count topped 205,000 Sunday with confirmed cases over 7.1 million.
