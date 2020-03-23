COVID-19 leaves Congress little choice but to hike defict, Rep. Ron Kind says

Democrats blocked a Senate bill Sunday over a disagreement on how $500 billion in loans and guarantees to distressed businesses would be allocated. Democrats contend that the language gives too much power to the treasury secretary and doesn't ensure that most of the benefits would go to regular employees.

Kind said he shared those concerns and that Congress needs "to learn the lessons of 2008," when it rescued the banking industry. He wants language that prohibits executive bonuses and stock buybacks.

"It's reasonable to have some guard rails and accountability," he said.

He said the recent flurry of legislation will likely contain flaws, no matter how carefully the bills are written.

"This is a moving target, and we're operating under incredible speed right now, and those are conditions for mistakes," Kind said. "If anyone thinks these are going to be perfect packages ... I think that's unrealistic."

He said the crisis has elevated the level of bi-partisanship on Capitol Hill.