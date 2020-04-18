COVID-19 case count in Monroe County reaches 13

Monroe County now has 13 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.
The Monroe County Health Department confirmed two new cases Wednesday and one case Thursday.
The Wednesday cases involved a female in her 20s with "moderate" symptoms and male in his 70s with "mild" symptoms.
The Thursday case was a female in her 50s with "moderate" symptoms.
Through Friday, Monroe County has recorded one death. Five have recovered from the virus, and 498 have tested negative.
La Crosse County has gone a week without any new cases and is still holding at 26. Twenty-three of those cases have recovered, and 1,350 people have tested negative.
Nationwide, more than 700,000 cases and 38,000 deaths have been reported through Saturday.
Monroe County Health Department asks people to:
- Stay at home.
- Limit physical interactions to the same people during this time. Less than five people total will help us stop the virus from spreading.
- Keep at least six feet apart from others and avoid direct physical contact.
- Limit the amount of time you spend making essential trips to the grocery store or to pick up medication.
- Make essential trips no more than once a week.
- Stay in touch over the phone with family and friends as much as possible.
- Wash hands often with soap and water.
Anyone with questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19 can text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211wisconsin.org or call 211. Information is also available at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19 or https://Healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19 or cdc.gov/covid-19.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reaches at steve.rundio@lee.net.
