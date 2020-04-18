COVID-19 case count in Monroe County reaches 13

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Monroe County now has 13 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.

The Monroe County Health Department confirmed two new cases Wednesday and one case Thursday.

The Wednesday cases involved a female in her 20s with "moderate" symptoms and male in his 70s with "mild" symptoms.

The Thursday case was a female in her 50s with "moderate" symptoms.

Through Friday, Monroe County has recorded one death. Five have recovered from the virus, and 498 have tested negative.

La Crosse County has gone a week without any new cases and is still holding at 26. Twenty-three of those cases have recovered, and 1,350 people have tested negative.

Nationwide, more than 700,000 cases and 38,000 deaths have been reported through Saturday.

Monroe County Health Department asks people to: