COVID-19 cases in Monroe county reach 63

After reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Friday, the Monroe County Health Department added three to the list Saturday and two more Sunday.

The five new cases bring the total of confirmed cases to 63. Forty-five of those cases have been reported since June 3.

The most recent cases were:

Female in her 40s with mild symptoms.

A male in his 20s with no symptoms.

A female in her 60s with mild symptoms.

A female in her 50s with moderate symptoms

A male in his 20s with mild symptoms.

None of the five were hospitalized.

The county reported a four-year-old with mild symptoms Thursday.

Through Sunday at 3:30 p.m., there have been two hospitalizations, one death and 39 recoveries. There have also been 3,932 negative tests.

The health department says Monroe County remains in the "severe risk" category and recommends that residents stay home if possible, wear face coverings in public, maintain a six-foot distance from non-household members and avoid unnecessary excursions.