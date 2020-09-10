COVID-19 cases in Monroe County top 300

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There were six new cases Wednesday but no hospitalizations according to the latest COVID-19 update from the Monroe County Health Department.

The health department said the Wednesday cases included two males in their 50s, one female 15-19, one female in her 50s and two females in their 60s. They were the first cases since the county reported one case Saturday.

Through Wednesday, there have been 303 confirmed cases in the county with 17 still active. There have been 284 recoveries, two deaths and 8,732 negative test results.

The health department said confirmed cases "only tell part of the story since not everyone is able to be tested. There are likely more cases than we are aware of."

Through Sept. 8 in Vernon County, there have been 7,042 total COVID-19 tests, 6,859 negative results, and 117 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include a male in his 20s, a male in his 70s, a male in his 80s and a female in her 20s; all of them are recovering at home. In addition, there is a male in his 60s who is hospitalized.

Of the total positive cases, 102 are recovered, two are hospitalized, and 13 are isolating at home.