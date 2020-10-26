COVID-19 cases spike in Monroe County

Since the start of October, Monroe County has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Last week, the Monroe County Health Department reported five COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total of deaths in the county to nine since the pandemic first reached the county in March.

Through Friday, the health department had confirmed 109 new cases from Oct. 19-23, bringing the total since March to 1,059, or more than 2.3 percent of the county's 46,000 residents.

There were 183 active cases and six hospitalizations in the county as of Oct. 23.

To slow the spread, Monroe County residents are asked to carry out actions to protect themselves, their families, their friends and their community: