COVID-19 cases spike in Monroe County

Since the start of October, Monroe County has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Last week, the Monroe County Health Department reported five COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total of deaths in the county to nine since the pandemic first reached the county in March.
Through Friday, the health department had confirmed 109 new cases from Oct. 19-23, bringing the total since March to 1,059, or more than 2.3 percent of the county's 46,000 residents.
There were 183 active cases and six hospitalizations in the county as of Oct. 23.
To slow the spread, Monroe County residents are asked to carry out actions to protect themselves, their families, their friends and their community:
- Wear a face covering unless you are unable to wear one for medical reasons or if a child less than two years old.
- Maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from people when you need to go outside your home.
- Reconsider gathering indoors with people who do not live in your household.
- Wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Follow isolation and quarantine guidance as recommended by the health department.
- If you have symptoms, call your health care provider, get a COVID-19 test and stay home to until you receive the results of the test.
Businesses and community organizations are being asked to continue to implement the WEDC guidelines (wedc.org) to protect employees and their customers:
- Promote face coverings.
- Create spaces that maintain a physical distance of at least six feet between people.
- Limit the number of people indoors.
- Move meetings and gatherings to virtual.
- Encourage delivery and carryout and curbside options.
- Consider postponing events.
For more information on Monroe County COVID-19 data, visit contact Monroe County Health Department at healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19; the DHS website at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19, or the CDC at cdc.gov/covid-19.
