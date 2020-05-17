COVID-19 claims Elroy Fair

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COVID-19 has claimed all public events at the 2020 Elroy Fair, but organizers are still deciding whether judging can move forward.

The fair, which dates back to 1897, was scheduled for June 25-28 at Elroy’s Schultz Park.

In a press release Friday, organizers wrote “it is with a heavy heart we are reaching out to let you know that the Elroy Fair Board has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Elroy Fair. This year’s fair will not be open to the public for events, carnival rides, fair food or exhibit viewing.”

The fair board is continuing its discussion on whether to conduct judging events for the 4-H, FFA and other youth exhibitors. Any judging events would be conducted consistent with county and state COVID-19 restrictions.

Organizers will decide by June 1 whether it’s feasible to hold Junior Fair livestock shows and non-animal exhibit judging.

The 2021 Elroy Fair is set for June 24-27.

It’s the second area fair to be cancelled. The Sauk County Fair in Baraboo scheduled for July 6-12 was cancelled May 8.

No decision has been made on the Monroe County Fair, which is set for July 29-Aug. 2 at Tomah Recreation Park.

