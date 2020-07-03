You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 count in Monroe County hits 73
The Monroe County Health Department has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 during the past two days.

The health department the following cases Thursday:

  • Male in his 30s, moderate symptoms.
  • Female in her 70s, moderate symptoms.
  • Male in his 20s, mild symptoms.
  • Female age 15-19, investigation ongoing.
  • Male in his 20s, moderate symptoms.
  • Female in her 20s, moderate symptom.

Friday's cases weren't listed with symptoms. They cases were two females in their 60s, a female in her 50s, a female in her 40s, a female in her 20s and a male in his 20s.

One of Friday's cases was detected from the free screening conducted June 30 at the Tomah Armory.

Through Friday, the county has 25 active cases, 53 recoveries and one death. There have nearly 4,300 negative test results.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

