COVID-19 count in Monroe County reaches 288
Five cases over the weekend, four on Monday and two on Wednesday have brought the COVID-19 count in Monroe County to 288.

There were 21 active cases and no hospitalizations as of Wednesday. Since mid-March, there have been 265 recoveries and two deaths.

In La Crosse County, a second resident has died from complications of COVID-19, the La Crosse County Health Department reported Wednesday.

The resident was a man in his 70s and had been hospitalized.

Through Wednesday, there have been 77,129 cases and 1,142 deaths in Wisconsin.

Nationwide, the death toll has topped 186,000 with 6.1 million confirmed cases.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

