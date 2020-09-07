 Skip to main content
COVID-19 count in Monroe County reaches 296
COVID-19 count in Monroe County reaches 296

Monroe County added five COVID-19 cases Friday.

That brings the county’s total of confirmed cases to 296 since the virus was first detected in mid-March.

The county reports 23 active cases, with one person hospitalized. Two deaths were previously reported.

The county lists 271 recoveries and 8,611 negative tests.

The latest cases involve a boy between 15 and 19; a woman and a man in their 20s; and a woman and a man in their 50s.

Confirmed cases in La Crosse County have reached 1,286 and grows to 1,336 when including probable cases.

In Wisconsin, confirmed cases have passed 81,000 with 1,168 deaths. Nationwide, the death toll topped 189,000 Sunday.

Steve Rundio

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

