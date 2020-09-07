COVID-19 count in Monroe County reaches 296

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monroe County added five COVID-19 cases Friday.

That brings the county’s total of confirmed cases to 296 since the virus was first detected in mid-March.

The county reports 23 active cases, with one person hospitalized. Two deaths were previously reported.

The county lists 271 recoveries and 8,611 negative tests.

The latest cases involve a boy between 15 and 19; a woman and a man in their 20s; and a woman and a man in their 50s.

Confirmed cases in La Crosse County have reached 1,286 and grows to 1,336 when including probable cases.

In Wisconsin, confirmed cases have passed 81,000 with 1,168 deaths. Nationwide, the death toll topped 189,000 Sunday.

