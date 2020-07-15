COVID-19 curve bends lower in Monroe County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monroe County's confirmed count of COVID-19 patients reached 141 with two new cases Wednesday.

The county health department reported a male in his 30s with moderate symptoms and a woman in her 70s whose case remains under investigation contracted the virus.

As of Wednesday, there were 45 active cases, one hospitalization, 95 recoveries and one death in Monroe County.

Wednesday's count continued a slowing caseload trend in the county. Only case — an asymptomatic male in this 20s — was reported Monday, and no new cases were reported Tuesday. The county reached a peak of 13 new cases July 8.

COVID-19 has killed 827 people in Wisconsin.

