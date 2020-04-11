COVID-19 doesn't stop Tomah Health birthday celebration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Becky Johnson said COVID-19 was not going to stop her family from celebrating the arrival of her granddaughter at Tomah Health.

“My son Austin Van Stedum and Autumn Curington gave birth to our first granddaughter, Blakeleigh Joan, March 31,” Johnson said.

Due to COVID-19, visitors were limited to just one person in the Women’s Health Services Department at Tomah Health, something that Johnson of Warrens said they totally understood.

“We understand why we couldn’t be there,” said Johnson. “First off, thank you for keeping all the employees and patients safe during this − but nothing was going to stop us from being there in some way to support our growing family."

Johnson said her daughter, Madison, made a sign and held it outside Tomah Health.

“Thinking she was going to deliver soon we grabbed the sign, found out which window was theirs and stood out in the rain for them to see. It helped knowing we were there in some way,” Johnson said.

Blakeleigh Joan arrived at Tomah Health March 31 weighing nine pounds, four ounces.