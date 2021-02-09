 Skip to main content
COVID-19 keeps most Monroe County buildings under limited access
Monroe County government offices remain open with limited access. With the continuation of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials are asking the public to call ahead and schedule appointments to ensure safety for employees and visitors.

Those who need county services are asked to inquire by email if a question or service can be provided remotely. If not, an appointment needs to be made. All residents needing to drop mail or make payments can use the drop boxes located outside county buildings.

Face coverings covering nose and mouth are required in most county buildings for those who are able.

For more information on a specific county department, visit the county's website at www.co.monroe.wi.us.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

