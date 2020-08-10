COVID-19 rate in Monroe County slows

According to the state Department of Health Services, 8.4% of all test results reported Sunday were positive for COVID-19, which was down slightly from 8.9% the day before.

DHS officials on Friday added unconfirmed negative COVID-19 test results to part of their daily summary, following concerns that a backlog of negative tests was skewing data to make it look like a higher percentage of people was testing positive.

For months, DHS has provided a daily count of positive and negative tests based on when the results are confirmed, along with a daily percentage of people testing positive and a seven-day average for the percent positive.

As positive case counts grew in recent weeks, some health officials weren’t confirming negative results as quickly as positive ones while they worked to curb the outbreak by contacting people close to those testing positive. The backlog of negative results — including some 17,000 negative tests in Dane County — led some Republicans to say the administration of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was making it look like the positive test rate was higher than it was.

Some Republicans, including state Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, said last month the delays with negative test results had not been properly acknowledged by DHS officials and resulted in misleading information.