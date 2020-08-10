COVID-19 rate in Monroe County slows

The rate of new COVID-19 cases slowed in Monroe County heading into last weekend.
The Monroe County Health Department reported two new cases Thursday and no cases Friday.
Cases from Saturday and Sunday aren’t reported until Monday.
The latest cases involved two people in their 30s — one male and one female.
The number of cases reported since mid-March is 237. They include 42 active cases with two hospitalizations. There have been 193 recoveries and 6,764 negative test results.
Monroe County cases fell even as Wisconsin reported a new single-day record of 1,165 new cases Saturday.
La Crosse County confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number to 889. The newly infected individuals ranged from ages 10 to 59.
As of Friday, five La Crosse County individuals were hospitalized, and there remains just one death related to the virus. There were 153 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, and there have been 17,859 reported negative tests.
The latest figures bring the overall total of positive cases in Wisconsin to 60,554 since the pandemic began. A total of 998 people in Wisconsin have died from the COVID-19, including two on Sunday.
According to the state Department of Health Services, 8.4% of all test results reported Sunday were positive for COVID-19, which was down slightly from 8.9% the day before.
DHS officials on Friday added unconfirmed negative COVID-19 test results to part of their daily summary, following concerns that a backlog of negative tests was skewing data to make it look like a higher percentage of people was testing positive.
For months, DHS has provided a daily count of positive and negative tests based on when the results are confirmed, along with a daily percentage of people testing positive and a seven-day average for the percent positive.
As positive case counts grew in recent weeks, some health officials weren’t confirming negative results as quickly as positive ones while they worked to curb the outbreak by contacting people close to those testing positive. The backlog of negative results — including some 17,000 negative tests in Dane County — led some Republicans to say the administration of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was making it look like the positive test rate was higher than it was.
Some Republicans, including state Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, said last month the delays with negative test results had not been properly acknowledged by DHS officials and resulted in misleading information.
“DHS and local public health officials have been telling us that the increases in COVID-19 positives are not simply because of more testing,” Nass said in a statement. “We now know those statements were inaccurate and misleading due to the significant backlog in processing negative results.”
State Republicans DHS over the department’s handling of COVID-19 data since the pandemic began earlier this year. Lawmakers in May filed a lawsuit against Evers’ extension of a stay-at-home order. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ultimately struck down the order.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!