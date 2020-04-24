COVID-19 response: Meca Sportswear in Tomah shifts production to masks and gowns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Meca Sportswear in Tomah was entering its 50th year, and the business was "excited" and "moving forward," president Tom Bramwell said.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"We had to let 40 people go — it was one of the saddest days of my life," Bramwell said. "I never had to do something like that before."

After laying off half its workers, the company has found a way to bring some of them back. The business has transitioned to manufacture masks and gowns that are suddenly in great demand in the wake of COVID-19.

"We decided to do this to keep our team together and keep as many people employed as we can," Bramwell said.

Although Meca Sportswear had never before manufactured masks and gowns, the infrastructure was in place to shift production. The company's most visible products are the letter jackets, chenille letters, patches, blankets, banners and apparel it makes for schools. It also manufactures corporate apparel and logo wear, and specialized apparel for employees who work in walk-in freezers.

To suddenly make masks and gowns, Bramwell said, the business had to "change over some equipment to be able to run a much lighter-weight product than what we're used to doing."