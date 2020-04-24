COVID-19 response: Meca Sportswear in Tomah shifts production to masks and gowns

Meca Sportswear in Tomah was entering its 50th year, and the business was "excited" and "moving forward," president Tom Bramwell said.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
"We had to let 40 people go — it was one of the saddest days of my life," Bramwell said. "I never had to do something like that before."
After laying off half its workers, the company has found a way to bring some of them back. The business has transitioned to manufacture masks and gowns that are suddenly in great demand in the wake of COVID-19.
"We decided to do this to keep our team together and keep as many people employed as we can," Bramwell said.
Although Meca Sportswear had never before manufactured masks and gowns, the infrastructure was in place to shift production. The company's most visible products are the letter jackets, chenille letters, patches, blankets, banners and apparel it makes for schools. It also manufactures corporate apparel and logo wear, and specialized apparel for employees who work in walk-in freezers.
To suddenly make masks and gowns, Bramwell said, the business had to "change over some equipment to be able to run a much lighter-weight product than what we're used to doing."
The masks aren't the N95-models used by medical professionals in acute-care settings. However, they can be worn underneath N95 gear, which extends the life of a mask with specialized material that's in very short supply.
Bramwell said material for the gowns already was on site. He said the gowns won't be used during surgery but are appropriate for "everyday use" in medical settings.
"We had materials that worked out very well when the safety teams from Tomah Health and (Tomah Area Ambulance Service) came over and looked at them," he said. "They thought they were great and would do every well.
"It's just as good as a Level 1 gown. However, it hasn't been stamped with the approval by the association that does that."
Bramwell said the Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center recently inquired about gowns and there have been "three or four other inquiries — mostly local."
Meca Sportswear is making 1,000 masks and 500 gowns per day, and Bramwell said they could become a permanent addition to the company's manufacturing lineup.
"We have good, skilled people out there," he said. "Our team does a great job, and they transitioned well. It's just learning a new skill. It's still sewing; it's still cutting."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
