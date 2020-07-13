COVID-19 testing draws 277 to Tomah National Guard armory

There were five cases Saturday with two females in their 20s, one female between 15-19, and males in their 40s and 80s.

On Friday, there were seven cases — three females in their 50s, two males in their 60s and one male in his 50s.

The county reported 63 active cases, 74 recoveries and one death through Sunday. The county has stopped releasing symptom information to focus on disease investigation and contact tracing.

In Wisconsin, new reports of COVID-19 cases dipped slightly on Sunday after three days of record levels based on data published by the state’s Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 769 new cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 695 daily cases. One week ago, the average was 548 daily cases.

Daily new cases had been rising since Monday, when the average was 572. Sunday’s new case total doesn’t represent a new daily record for Wisconsin. Daily records for new cases were set three consecutive days prior to Sunday with a peak of 926 new cases reported Saturday.

The latest figures bring the overall total of positive cases in Wisconsin to 36,448, according to the DHS. A total of 820 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19, with no new deaths reported Sunday.