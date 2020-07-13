COVID-19 testing draws 277 to Tomah National Guard armory

Drive-through testing for COVID-19 drew 277 people to the Tomah National Guard Armory June 30.
The Monroe County Health Department announced Friday that seven people (2.5 percent) tested positive for the virus, which has infected more than 3.3 million people across the United States.
Testing was co-sponsored by the health department, Monroe County Emergency Management and Wisconsin National Guard.
People drove from Monroe, Adams, Juneau, Jackson and La Crosse counties to get tested.
“Events such as these have many moving parts and require a lot of coordination in a short period of time. We are grateful to have the collaboration of our county and state partners to help protect the health of the public,” said county health department director Sharon Nelson.
Nelson said testing allows health department staff to quickly contact positive cases and have their close contacts quarantined. Close contacts, especially household contacts, will often contract the virus two to 14 days later, she said.
“By having these people quarantine, we’re able to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Nelson said.
Monroe County’s COVID-19 count reached 138 Sunday with four more cases. They were females in their 30s, 50s and 70s and a male in his 60s.
There were five cases Saturday with two females in their 20s, one female between 15-19, and males in their 40s and 80s.
On Friday, there were seven cases — three females in their 50s, two males in their 60s and one male in his 50s.
The county reported 63 active cases, 74 recoveries and one death through Sunday. The county has stopped releasing symptom information to focus on disease investigation and contact tracing.
In Wisconsin, new reports of COVID-19 cases dipped slightly on Sunday after three days of record levels based on data published by the state’s Department of Health Services.
DHS reported 769 new cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 695 daily cases. One week ago, the average was 548 daily cases.
Daily new cases had been rising since Monday, when the average was 572. Sunday’s new case total doesn’t represent a new daily record for Wisconsin. Daily records for new cases were set three consecutive days prior to Sunday with a peak of 926 new cases reported Saturday.
The latest figures bring the overall total of positive cases in Wisconsin to 36,448, according to the DHS. A total of 820 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19, with no new deaths reported Sunday.
On July 8, counties with the highest case rates per capita included Dane, Milwaukee and Trempealeau. The counties with the most significant upward trends included Marquette, Monroe and Sheboygan.
Wisconsin Public Radio contributed to this story.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.