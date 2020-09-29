COVID-19 testing in Tomah Oct. 2

Monroe County Health Department and Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard and the city of Tomah to host a community drive-through COVID-19 testing site Friday, Oct. 2 at the Tomah Armory, 520 Mill St. It is a nasal swab test.

This testing site is open to anyone age five years and older. Individuals do not need to have symptoms to get tested.

Lines are anticipated to become long. Attendees need to remain in their vehicles, and they are encouraged to bring a book or other in-car entertainment. No antibody testing will be conducted.

Individuals can pre-register the day of the event or register in their cars while they wait. Go to register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Each person must register individually, but the same e-mail address can be used to register other family members. One QR code for every person registered, even if you use the same email address. Have the QR code ready when arriving at the testing site.

Those who don't register online can be tested on site. No identification is necessary, and Monroe County residency isn't required to be tested. Spanish interpreters will be available.

Additional guidance including a traffic entry point map will be added as they are available. More information will be on the health department's Facebook page and on the website at http://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.