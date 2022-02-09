COVID-19 tests available at Tomah Recreation Park

Monroe County Health Department and Emergency Management are partnering with eTrueNorth to host a free community drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Recreation Park in Tomah. Appointments are available daily, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 1.

This testing site will offer PCR nasal swab tests to anyone who is in need of a COVID-19 test. Monroe County residency isn’t required to get tested. Results will be shared with each individual via email within 48-72 hours of taking the test. There is no charge for the tests.

It is recommended that anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 get tested. Symptoms of COVID-19 include congestion or runny nose, cough, sore throat, fatigue, headache, fever or chills, difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting and new loss of taste or smell.

Individuals are encouraged to pre-register at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Tomah_WI_16387.html or call 1-800-635-8611. Multi-lingual services are available for registration and on-site for testing. For those unable to pre-register, staff will be available to assist with registration on-site.

Each person being tested must register individually, and proof of appointment is required at the testing site. Lines could become long, and attendees are required to remain in their vehicle.

For additional testing information, visit http://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19.

