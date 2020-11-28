COVID-19 tests in Tomah Dec. 3

Monroe County Health Department and Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard and the city of Tomah to host another community drive-through COVID-19 testing site at 1721 Winnebago Ave. This is a nasal swab test.

Testing is open to anyone age five years and older. Individuals do not need to have symptoms to get tested.

Lines are expected to become long. Attendees need to remain in their vehicles and are encouraged to bring a book or other in-car entertainment. No antibody testing will be completed.

Individuals can pre-register the day of the event or register in their cars while they wait. Go to register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Each person must register individually but can use the same e-mail address to register other family members. Patients will be emailed one QR code for every person registered, even if they use the same email address.

Participants are asked to have their QR code ready when arriving at the testing site. The code will need to be shown to staff at least twice.

Those who don't register online can still be tested. They will be asked to provide their name, birth date, address, phone number, race, ethnicity and gender. By asking for race, ethnicity and gender health officials can better identify possible disparities.