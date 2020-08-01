COVID-19 tops Aug. 3 Tomah School Board agenda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 will be the dominant issue when the Tomah School Board holds a special meeting Monday, Aug. 3 at Robert Kupper Learning Center starting at 6:30 p.m.

Board members will discuss recommendations from local health officials, the school district's communications process regarding COVID-19, the impact of Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate, a proposal to close the Tomah High School campus as part of the school's hybrid COVID-19 schedule and an update on fall extracurriculars.

The board will also consider creating an additional school nurse positions and a central office communications assistant.

It will be the first board meeting for Mitchell Koel. He will be sworn in after being chosen by the board to replace Rick Murray, who resigned in June.

