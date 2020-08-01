You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 tops Aug. 3 Tomah School Board agenda
COVID-19 will be the dominant issue when the Tomah School Board holds a special meeting Monday, Aug. 3 at Robert Kupper Learning Center starting at 6:30 p.m.

Board members will discuss recommendations from local health officials, the school district's communications process regarding COVID-19, the impact of Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate, a proposal to close the Tomah High School campus as part of the school's hybrid COVID-19 schedule and an update on fall extracurriculars.

The board will also consider creating an additional school nurse positions and a central office communications assistant.

It will be the first board meeting for Mitchell Koel. He will be sworn in after being chosen by the board to replace Rick Murray, who resigned in June.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

