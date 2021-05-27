 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccinations offered at Monroe County Dairy Breakfast
COVID-19 vaccinations offered at Monroe County Dairy Breakfast

The Monroe County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 5 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast. The dairy breakfast will be held at MDS Dairy, 9314 Kansas Ave., Sparta.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

This clinic will be administering the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine, which is a one-dose treatment. All individuals age 18 and over are eligible to receive the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/ or call Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

