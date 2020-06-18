COVID cases rise in Monroe County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Monroe County has reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Saturday through Wednesday, and public officials are warning that community spread is increasing.

So far, the county has reported 39 cases and one death. The number of cases has grown from 18 on June 3.

One person was hospitalized and 20 are reported recovered, county health officials said Wednesday.

There have been 3,339 negative tests so far.

With the recent increase in cases in western Wisconsin, Monroe County health officials say there is severe risk of community spread of the virus.

“We knew that there would be an increase in cases after safer-at-home was lifted,” Sharon Nelson, county health director and officer, said. “As people have more opportunities to come into close contact with one another, the more opportunities the virus has to spread.”

Officials say the COVID Compass has been changed to a red warning because:

Epidemiology: The number of new cases in Monroe County.

Public Health Status: Cases that weren’t able to be referred to public health within 24 hours of test results and we’ve had PPE requests that were unable to be filled.

County health officials continue to suggest following health and safety guidelines, from wearing a mask to social distance and frequent hand washing.

